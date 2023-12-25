https://sputnikglobe.com/20231225/pope-francis-decries-war-profiteers-calls-for-peace-in-christmas-blessing-1115811723.html

Pope Francis Decries War Profiteers, Calls For Peace in Christmas Blessing

Pope Francis Decries War Profiteers, Calls For Peace in Christmas Blessing

Pope Francis called out weapon manufacturers and pleaded for peace across the world, focusing on Palestine.

2023-12-25T22:14+0000

2023-12-25T22:14+0000

2023-12-25T22:14+0000

world

pope francis

pope

bethlehem

palestine

ukraine

catholic church

hamas

bible

palestine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/19/1115811566_0:69:3071:1796_1920x0_80_0_0_91e8cffe6173a6d541981c8d973da9d4.jpg

The spiritual head of the Catholic Church and sovereign head of Vatican City, Pope Francis criticized war manufacturers and called for the end of violence around the world, paying particular attention to Gaza.Pope Francis’ remarks from St. Peter’s Basilica focused on Bethlehem, the biblical birthplace of Jesus, speaking of the biblical story of Herod the Great who, according to the Bible, ordered the slaughter of all boys under the age of two in hopes of killing baby Jesus.The head Catholic official in Bethlehem, Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, canceled Christmas celebrations in the city in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza who are under bombardment by Israeli military forces. More than 8,000 children have been killed in Gaza.Pope Francis then called out weapon manufacturers, noting that you cannot be opposed to war without opposing weapons.Pope Francis called for a future when “nation shall not lift up sword against nation” and called for the return of hostages taken by Hamas during the October 7 attack and the end of military operations in Gaza and Israel’s “appalling harvest of innocent civilian victims.”The Pope also implored the world to push for peace in Ukraine, Syria, and Yemen before also mentioning conflicts and rising tensions in several areas of Africa.Pope Francis has attempted to push for peace negotiations in both Ukraine and Palestine throughout the conflicts.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231225/protracted-war-with-hamas-may-threaten-israels-food-security---reports-1115810943.html

bethlehem

palestine

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Ian DeMartino

Ian DeMartino

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ian DeMartino

pope francis calls for peace, the pope and israel, pope calls for peace in palestine