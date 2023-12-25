https://sputnikglobe.com/20231225/putin-speaks-at-eurasian-economic-union-summit-1115796680.html

Putin Speaks at Eurasian Economic Union Summit

Putin Speaks at Eurasian Economic Union Summit

Sputnik goes live as Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting of the Eurasian Economic Union Summit in Saint Petersburg.

Sputnik is live as Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting of the Eurasian Economic Union Summit in St. Petersburg.The leaders will gather to assess the results of Russia’s presidency of the union and gauge opportunities for further economic integration among the five member states.The heads of state and government are expected to make important decisions and adopt a number of documents, including a declaration on the development of the EAEU for 2024-2030. A free trade agreement between the Eurasian Economic Union and Iran is also planned to be signed.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!

