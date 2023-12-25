https://sputnikglobe.com/20231225/russian-foreign-ministry-on-unrest-in-serbia-west-tries-to-shake-up-situation-in-belgrade-1115796844.html
Russian Foreign Ministry on Unrest in Serbia: West Tries to Shake Up Situation in Belgrade
Attempts by Western states to destabilize the situation in Serbia using Maidan coup techniques are obvious, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik on Monday.
Attempts by Western states to destabilize the situation in Serbia using Maidan coup techniques are obvious, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik on Monday.Strict adherence to the letter and spirit of the country’s constitution, respect for the choice of the Serbian people, who voted for the national interests of their country, is the only possible reaction, the diplomat added.On Sunday, supporters of the Serbian opposition, who disagree with the results of the recent snap elections, surrounded the National Assembly in Belgrade, climbing the steps and trying to break down the doors, a Sputnik correspondent reported. Police also used tear gas against a crowd of demonstrators who tried to break into the building. Later, police dispersed protesters from the square within minutes and set up a cordon.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Earlier, supporters of the Serbian opposition, who disagree with results of the recent snap elections, surrounded the National Assembly in the capital city of Belgrade, climbing the steps and trying to break down the doors.
"The attempts of the collective West to shake up the situation in the country using the techniques of 'Maidan coups' are obvious," Zakharova said.
Strict adherence to the letter and spirit of the country’s constitution, respect for the choice of the Serbian people, who voted for the national interests of their country, is the only possible reaction, the diplomat added.
On Sunday, supporters of the Serbian opposition
, who disagree with the results of the recent snap elections, surrounded the National Assembly in Belgrade, climbing the steps and trying to break down the doors, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
Police also used tear gas against a crowd of demonstrators who tried to break into the building. Later, police dispersed protesters from the square within minutes and set up a cordon.