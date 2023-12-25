https://sputnikglobe.com/20231225/watch-russian-be-12-amphibious-aircraft-and-ka-29-helicopter-patrol-black-sea-1115795973.html

Watch Russian Be-12 Amphibious Aircraft and Ka-29 Helicopter Patrol Black Sea

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of the crews of the Be-12 amphibious anti-submarine aircraft and the Ka-29 combat transport helicopter conducted patrols over the waters of the Black Sea.

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage Be-12 amphibious anti-submarine aircraft and the Ka-29 combat transport helicopter crews conducting patrols over the Black Sea.While practicing a combat mission, pilots of the mixed aviation regiment of the Naval Aviation and Air Defense of the Black Sea Fleet searched for unmanned and speed boats of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, as well as floating mines posing a threat to civilian navigation, at low and standard flight altitudes.

