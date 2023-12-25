https://sputnikglobe.com/20231225/watch-russian-be-12-amphibious-aircraft-and-ka-29-helicopter-patrol-black-sea-1115795973.html
Watch Russian Be-12 Amphibious Aircraft and Ka-29 Helicopter Patrol Black Sea

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of the crews of the Be-12 amphibious anti-submarine aircraft and the Ka-29 combat transport helicopter conducted patrols over the waters of the Black Sea.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage Be-12 amphibious anti-submarine aircraft and the Ka-29 combat transport helicopter crews conducting patrols over the Black Sea.While practicing a combat mission, pilots of the mixed aviation regiment of the Naval Aviation and Air Defense of the Black Sea Fleet searched for unmanned and speed boats of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, as well as floating mines posing a threat to civilian navigation, at low and standard flight altitudes.
09:31 GMT 25.12.2023 (Updated: 10:35 GMT 25.12.2023)
In order to improve their practical skills in destroying fast and small naval targets, pilots of the Be-12 amphibious aircraft conducted a bombing raid on a target, while the crew of a Ka-29 helicopter practiced firing a high-caliber machine gun at a moving naval target, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage Be-12 amphibious anti-submarine aircraft and the Ka-29 combat transport helicopter crews conducting patrols over the Black Sea.
While practicing a combat mission, pilots of the mixed aviation regiment of the Naval Aviation and Air Defense of the Black Sea Fleet searched for unmanned and speed boats of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, as well as floating mines posing a threat to civilian navigation, at low and standard flight altitudes.