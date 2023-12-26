https://sputnikglobe.com/20231226/japan-to-finalize-relocation-of-us-base-in-okinawa-on-thursday---reports-1115823915.html
Japan to Finalize Relocation of US Base in Okinawa on Thursday - Reports
Japanese Land Minister Saito Tetsuo will give his formal approval on December 28 to start ground works for the relocation of a US military base in Okinawa prefecture
The Japanese Defense Ministry is reportedly already making arrangements and signing contracts with construction companies to start building embankments in Oura Bay in mid-January, once materials and equipment are delivered. This will be the first time that Japan's central government overrules a decision by local authorities in one of the prefectures, the broadcaster said. The Japanese government has long sought to relocate the Futenma military base from near a densely populated area in Okinawa to an offshore site within the same prefecture. This would require landfill works, which the local government has refused to allow. The cause was taken to Japan's Supreme Court, which ruled in 2018 to start the ground works for the relocation. In 2020, after soft ground was discovered on the construction site, a design change was requested. Incumbent Okinawa Governor Denny Tamaki, who took office in 2018, declined the request. In October, the land minister went to the Fukuoka High Court, which gave its green light for the construction works required for the base's relocation. Tamaki vowed to appeal with the Supreme Court and in the meantime is reportedly trying to negotiate with the government in Tokyo.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Japanese Land Minister Saito Tetsuo will give his formal approval on December 28 to start ground works for the relocation of a US military base in Okinawa prefecture, despite opposition from local authorities, Japanese broadcaster NHK reported on Tuesday.
The Japanese Defense Ministry is reportedly already making arrangements and signing contracts with construction companies to start building embankments in Oura Bay in mid-January, once materials and equipment are delivered.
This will be the first time that Japan's central government overrules a decision by local authorities in one of the prefectures, the broadcaster said.
The Japanese government has long sought to relocate the Futenma military base from near a densely populated area in Okinawa to an offshore site within the same prefecture. This would require landfill works, which the local government has refused to allow. The cause was taken to Japan's Supreme Court, which ruled in 2018 to start the ground works for the relocation.
In 2020, after soft ground was discovered on the construction site, a design change was requested. Incumbent Okinawa Governor Denny Tamaki, who took office in 2018, declined the request. In October, the land minister went to the Fukuoka High Court, which gave its green light for the construction works required for the base's relocation. Tamaki vowed to appeal with the Supreme Court and in the meantime is reportedly trying to negotiate with the government in Tokyo.