Maestro of the Skies: MiG-29's Striking Features in Numbers

On October 6, 1977, the MiG-29 lightweight fighter jet took off on its maiden flight. Over the past 40 years, the aircraft has undergone extensive upgrading and is still in service in dozens of countries worldwide.

The MiG-29 is an aircraft that is specifically designed to engage a wide range of air targets using guided missiles and firepower, regardless of weather conditions or jamming interference. Additionally, it is equipped with the ability to destroy ground targets using unguided weaponry in good visibility conditions. Notably, the jet is armed with R-73 short-range missiles, which are highly regarded for their ability to track and target agile threats using infrared homing technology.Two RD-33 twin turbofan engines with a combined afterburner thrust of 17,600 kgf provide the MiG-29's exceptional vertical agility. With a thrust-to-weight ratio of more than 1 (1.09 kgf/kg), the jet can climb almost vertically, resembling a rocket.Another groundbreaking feature of Russia's first fourth-generation fighter is the Weapons Control System (WCS), which integrates traditional radar with opto-electronic targeting and a helmet-mounted pilot targeting system.Explore Sputnik's infographics to learn more about the MiG-29's technical and tactical specifications:

