Marjorie Taylor Greene Swatted On Christmas Day

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene was swatted on Christmas day, the Representative and local police say.

Controversial Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) said on X that her family home was swatted on Christmas Day after someone falsely reported a crime at her residence in Rome, Georgia.Greene added that her family remains in “joyous spirits” while celebrating Christmas.A spokesperson for the Rome police said that several calls were received through a crisis hotline for the city, claiming that there was an emergency at the residence that required assistance.The spokesperson noted that the force was in contact with Greene’s security detail before arriving at Greene’s residence.According to reports, the emergency hotline in Rome, New York also received false reports.This is not the first time Greene has been swatted. In August 2022, a caller claimed a shooting had occurred at the Greene household.

