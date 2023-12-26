Marjorie Taylor Greene Swatted On Christmas Day
© AP Photo / John BazemoreU.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene speaks during a hearing, Friday, April 22, 2022, in Atlanta.
The dangerous trend known as swatting is when a person or group of people falsely report crimes or emergencies at someone’s residence, hoping to get the target’s house raided by police. In July, the FBI announced that it was developing a national database to prevent the pranks.
Controversial Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) said on X that her family home was swatted on Christmas Day after someone falsely reported a crime at her residence in Rome, Georgia.
“I was just swatted. This is like the 8th time. On Christmas with my family here. My local police are the GREATEST and shouldn’t have to deal with this,” she said in a post on X.
Greene added that her family remains in “joyous spirits” while celebrating Christmas.
A spokesperson for the Rome police said that several calls were received through a crisis hotline for the city, claiming that there was an emergency at the residence that required assistance.
The spokesperson noted that the force was in contact with Greene’s security detail before arriving at Greene’s residence.
“While en route to the address, personnel with the Rome Police Department coordinated with Greene’s security detail to ensure her safety as well as determine that there was in fact no emergency at the address,” the spokesperson said.
According to reports, the emergency hotline in Rome, New York also received false reports.
This is not the first time Greene has been swatted. In August 2022, a caller claimed a shooting had occurred at the Greene household.