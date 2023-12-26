International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231226/marjorie-taylor-greene-swatted-on-christmas-day-1115812394.html
Marjorie Taylor Greene Swatted On Christmas Day
Marjorie Taylor Greene Swatted On Christmas Day
Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene was swatted on Christmas day, the Representative and local police say.
2023-12-26T03:25+0000
2023-12-26T03:25+0000
americas
marjorie taylor greene
georgia
fbi
newsfeed
us
swat
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/04/16/1094981242_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_8dc22751a565c24ca8dc9269f371da15.jpg
Controversial Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) said on X that her family home was swatted on Christmas Day after someone falsely reported a crime at her residence in Rome, Georgia.Greene added that her family remains in “joyous spirits” while celebrating Christmas.A spokesperson for the Rome police said that several calls were received through a crisis hotline for the city, claiming that there was an emergency at the residence that required assistance.The spokesperson noted that the force was in contact with Greene’s security detail before arriving at Greene’s residence.According to reports, the emergency hotline in Rome, New York also received false reports.This is not the first time Greene has been swatted. In August 2022, a caller claimed a shooting had occurred at the Greene household.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230825/man-threatening-to-hurt-marjorie-taylor-greene-gets-slap-on-the-wrist-prison-sentence-1112898487.html
americas
georgia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Ian DeMartino
Ian DeMartino
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/04/16/1094981242_180:0:2911:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_68eb37ab381869a6a8746b198d89140d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
mtg swatted, lawmakers swatted, politicians swatted, false police reports, christmas day swatting
mtg swatted, lawmakers swatted, politicians swatted, false police reports, christmas day swatting

Marjorie Taylor Greene Swatted On Christmas Day

03:25 GMT 26.12.2023
© AP Photo / John BazemoreU.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene speaks during a hearing, Friday, April 22, 2022, in Atlanta.
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene speaks during a hearing, Friday, April 22, 2022, in Atlanta. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.12.2023
© AP Photo / John Bazemore
Subscribe
Ian DeMartino
All materials
The dangerous trend known as swatting is when a person or group of people falsely report crimes or emergencies at someone’s residence, hoping to get the target’s house raided by police. In July, the FBI announced that it was developing a national database to prevent the pranks.
Controversial Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) said on X that her family home was swatted on Christmas Day after someone falsely reported a crime at her residence in Rome, Georgia.
“I was just swatted. This is like the 8th time. On Christmas with my family here. My local police are the GREATEST and shouldn’t have to deal with this,” she said in a post on X.
Greene added that her family remains in “joyous spirits” while celebrating Christmas.
A spokesperson for the Rome police said that several calls were received through a crisis hotline for the city, claiming that there was an emergency at the residence that required assistance.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor-Greene, R-Ga., prepares to hold up explicit images and an airline confirmation made by Hunter Biden during a House Oversight and Accountability Committee hearing with IRS whistleblowers at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, July 19, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.08.2023
Americas
Man Threatening to ‘Hurt’ Marjorie Taylor Greene Gets Slap on the Wrist Prison Sentence
25 August, 19:10 GMT
The spokesperson noted that the force was in contact with Greene’s security detail before arriving at Greene’s residence.
“While en route to the address, personnel with the Rome Police Department coordinated with Greene’s security detail to ensure her safety as well as determine that there was in fact no emergency at the address,” the spokesperson said.
According to reports, the emergency hotline in Rome, New York also received false reports.
This is not the first time Greene has been swatted. In August 2022, a caller claimed a shooting had occurred at the Greene household.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала