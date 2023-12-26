International
Beyond Politics
Milestone Pending: Secretive X-37B Space Plane Preparing for Thursday Lift-Off
Milestone Pending: Secretive X-37B Space Plane Preparing for Thursday Lift-Off
The X-37B space plane, uncrewed and operated by the US Space Force, is gearing up for a crucial launch on December 28. The mission has seen multiple postponements.
2023-12-26T22:42+0000
2023-12-26T22:39+0000
beyond politics
science & tech
us space force (ussf)
spacex
kennedy space center
nasa
x-37b
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/06/1d/1096812730_0:0:960:540_1920x0_80_0_0_0a3db3590caf82cfadd20ed492d33f16.jpg
The skies this week may showcase a spectacular sight: the US military's ever-mysterious X-37B space plane, which is set to embark on its latest mission - not to be mistaken for a celestial event or a missile. The high-tech, uncrewed plane, under the aegis of the US Space Force, is eagerly anticipated to launch on the evening of December 28, after finally overcoming a series of earlier delays.The "OTV-7" mission is particularly significant as it not only tests the space plane's capabilities but also serves as a platform for several scientific experiments, including a NASA project exploring the effects of long-duration spaceflight on plant seeds.A notable aspect of this launch is the use of SpaceX's Falcon Heavy rocket, a departure from the usual Atlas V and, in one instance, the Falcon 9.While details about the X-37B's mission duration remain undisclosed, expectations are set for an extended orbital stay, potentially surpassing the previous mission's three-year span. The launch is not only a testament to technological advancement but also an opportunity for space enthusiasts to engage as SpaceX is livestreaming the event.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20200916/new-video-shows-first-look-inside-pentagons-secretive-x-37b-spaceplane-1080479409.html
Milestone Pending: Secretive X-37B Space Plane Preparing for Thursday Lift-Off

22:42 GMT 26.12.2023
US Space Force X-37B Spacecraft
US Space Force X-37B Spacecraft - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.12.2023
© Photo : Boeing
Originally scheduled for December 7, the launch faced delays due to weather conditions and technical issues. The spacecraft, set to lift off from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, has a four-hour launch window beginning at 7 p.m. local time.
The skies this week may showcase a spectacular sight: the US military's ever-mysterious X-37B space plane, which is set to embark on its latest mission - not to be mistaken for a celestial event or a missile.
The high-tech, uncrewed plane, under the aegis of the US Space Force, is eagerly anticipated to launch on the evening of December 28, after finally overcoming a series of earlier delays.
The "OTV-7" mission is particularly significant as it not only tests the space plane's capabilities but also serves as a platform for several scientific experiments, including a NASA project exploring the effects of long-duration spaceflight on plant seeds.
A U.S. Air Force X-37B space plane, encapsulated ahead of a planned May 16, 2020, launch - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.09.2020
New Video Shows First Look Inside Pentagon’s Secretive X-37B Spaceplane
16 September 2020, 19:00 GMT
A notable aspect of this launch is the use of SpaceX's Falcon Heavy rocket, a departure from the usual Atlas V and, in one instance, the Falcon 9.
While details about the X-37B's mission duration remain undisclosed, expectations are set for an extended orbital stay, potentially surpassing the previous mission's three-year span. The launch is not only a testament to technological advancement but also an opportunity for space enthusiasts to engage as SpaceX is livestreaming the event.
