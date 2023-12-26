https://sputnikglobe.com/20231226/milestone-pending-secretive-x-37b-space-plane-preparing-for-thursday-lift-off-1115827376.html
Milestone Pending: Secretive X-37B Space Plane Preparing for Thursday Lift-Off
Milestone Pending: Secretive X-37B Space Plane Preparing for Thursday Lift-Off
The X-37B space plane, uncrewed and operated by the US Space Force, is gearing up for a crucial launch on December 28. The mission has seen multiple postponements.
2023-12-26T22:42+0000
2023-12-26T22:42+0000
2023-12-26T22:39+0000
beyond politics
science & tech
us space force (ussf)
spacex
kennedy space center
nasa
x-37b
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/06/1d/1096812730_0:0:960:540_1920x0_80_0_0_0a3db3590caf82cfadd20ed492d33f16.jpg
The skies this week may showcase a spectacular sight: the US military's ever-mysterious X-37B space plane, which is set to embark on its latest mission - not to be mistaken for a celestial event or a missile. The high-tech, uncrewed plane, under the aegis of the US Space Force, is eagerly anticipated to launch on the evening of December 28, after finally overcoming a series of earlier delays.The "OTV-7" mission is particularly significant as it not only tests the space plane's capabilities but also serves as a platform for several scientific experiments, including a NASA project exploring the effects of long-duration spaceflight on plant seeds.A notable aspect of this launch is the use of SpaceX's Falcon Heavy rocket, a departure from the usual Atlas V and, in one instance, the Falcon 9.While details about the X-37B's mission duration remain undisclosed, expectations are set for an extended orbital stay, potentially surpassing the previous mission's three-year span. The launch is not only a testament to technological advancement but also an opportunity for space enthusiasts to engage as SpaceX is livestreaming the event.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20200916/new-video-shows-first-look-inside-pentagons-secretive-x-37b-spaceplane-1080479409.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/06/1d/1096812730_79:0:879:600_1920x0_80_0_0_55ff71136eaa8c2c2cd592a8dfa9af43.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
x-37b space plane, ussf new mission, nasa space missions, what is x-37b space plane, nasa kennedy space center 2023 launches
x-37b space plane, ussf new mission, nasa space missions, what is x-37b space plane, nasa kennedy space center 2023 launches
Milestone Pending: Secretive X-37B Space Plane Preparing for Thursday Lift-Off
Originally scheduled for December 7, the launch faced delays due to weather conditions and technical issues. The spacecraft, set to lift off from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, has a four-hour launch window beginning at 7 p.m. local time.
The skies this week may showcase a spectacular sight: the US military's ever-mysterious X-37B space plane, which is set to embark on its latest mission - not to be mistaken for a celestial event or a missile.
The high-tech, uncrewed plane, under the aegis of the US Space Force, is eagerly anticipated to launch on the evening of December 28, after finally overcoming a series of earlier delays.
The "OTV-7" mission is particularly significant as it not only tests the space plane's capabilities but also serves as a platform for several scientific experiments, including a NASA project exploring the effects of long-duration spaceflight on plant seeds.
16 September 2020, 19:00 GMT
A notable aspect of this launch is the use of SpaceX's Falcon Heavy rocket, a departure from the usual Atlas V and, in one instance, the Falcon 9.
While details about the X-37B's mission duration remain undisclosed, expectations are set for an extended orbital stay, potentially surpassing the previous mission's three-year span. The launch is not only a testament to technological advancement but also an opportunity for space enthusiasts to engage as SpaceX is livestreaming the event.