Milestone Pending: Secretive X-37B Space Plane Preparing for Thursday Lift-Off

The X-37B space plane, uncrewed and operated by the US Space Force, is gearing up for a crucial launch on December 28. The mission has seen multiple postponements.

The skies this week may showcase a spectacular sight: the US military's ever-mysterious X-37B space plane, which is set to embark on its latest mission - not to be mistaken for a celestial event or a missile. The high-tech, uncrewed plane, under the aegis of the US Space Force, is eagerly anticipated to launch on the evening of December 28, after finally overcoming a series of earlier delays.The "OTV-7" mission is particularly significant as it not only tests the space plane's capabilities but also serves as a platform for several scientific experiments, including a NASA project exploring the effects of long-duration spaceflight on plant seeds.A notable aspect of this launch is the use of SpaceX's Falcon Heavy rocket, a departure from the usual Atlas V and, in one instance, the Falcon 9.While details about the X-37B's mission duration remain undisclosed, expectations are set for an extended orbital stay, potentially surpassing the previous mission's three-year span. The launch is not only a testament to technological advancement but also an opportunity for space enthusiasts to engage as SpaceX is livestreaming the event.

