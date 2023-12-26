International
More Than 42,000 People Killed by US Gun Violence in 2023 - Gun Violence Archive
More Than 42,000 People Killed by US Gun Violence in 2023 - Gun Violence Archive
More than 42,000 people in the United States died as a result of gun violence in 2023, according to data collected by the Gun Violence Archive.
Most of the deaths, 23,760, occurred as a result of suicide, the GVA data published Tuesday said. Another 18,507 people died of unintentional shooting, murder and defensive use, GVA said. The figure includes 650 mass shooting incidents, 40 mass murders, 1,161 defensive use cases and 1,543 unintentional shootings, GVA said. More than 1,600 children between the ages 0-17 were killed in gun violence incidents and 4,444 others were injured, GVA said. At least 46 law enforcement officers were killed in gun violence incidents and 1,412 suspects were killed in officer-involved incidents, GVA added. GVA tracks gun violence incidents using law enforcement, media, governmental and commercial sources.
More Than 42,000 People Killed by US Gun Violence in 2023 - Gun Violence Archive

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - More than 42,000 people in the United States died as a result of gun violence in 2023, according to data collected by the Gun Violence Archive (GVA).
Most of the deaths, 23,760, occurred as a result of suicide, the GVA data published Tuesday said. Another 18,507 people died of unintentional shooting, murder and defensive use, GVA said.
The figure includes 650 mass shooting incidents, 40 mass murders, 1,161 defensive use cases and 1,543 unintentional shootings, GVA said.
More than 1,600 children between the ages 0-17 were killed in gun violence incidents and 4,444 others were injured, GVA said.
At least 46 law enforcement officers were killed in gun violence incidents and 1,412 suspects were killed in officer-involved incidents, GVA added.
GVA tracks gun violence incidents using law enforcement, media, governmental and commercial sources.
