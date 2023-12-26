https://sputnikglobe.com/20231226/putin-hosts-informal-summit-of-cis-leaders--1115814943.html
Earlier Putin chaired a summit of the Eurasian Economic Union, a regional economic union of five ex-Soviet states: Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.
15:21 GMT 26.12.2023 (Updated: 15:42 GMT 26.12.2023)
Earlier, Putin chaired a summit of the Eurasian Economic Union, where EAEU leaders decided to start integrating Iran into the post-Soviet organization's structures and to hold the 2024 anniversary summit in Moscow.
Sputnik comes to you live from St. Petersburg, where Russian President Vladimir Putin joins other leaders of the of Independent States for a sit-down to discuss the regional and international agenda.
As Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, Vladimir Putin will have an “excellent opportunity to hold closed-door talks” with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. Representatives of Armenia have recently refused to participate in a number of events within the framework of the CIS and the CSTO.
Russia will chair the CIS in 2024 and Putin stressed that the nation's "main priorities include the deepening of economic cooperation, the expansion of cultural and humanitarian ties, and contacts in the sphere of security and law enforcement, in conjunction with Eurasian integration processes."
Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!