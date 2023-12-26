https://sputnikglobe.com/20231226/putin-hosts-informal-summit-of-cis-leaders--1115814943.html

Putin Hosts Informal Summit of CIS Leaders

Putin Hosts Informal Summit of CIS Leaders

Earlier Putin chaired a summit of the Eurasian Economic Union, a regional economic union of five ex-Soviet states: Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.

2023-12-26T15:21+0000

2023-12-26T15:21+0000

2023-12-26T15:42+0000

russia

vladimir putin

cis

commonwealth of independent states

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/0f/1115608099_0:0:3034:1708_1920x0_80_0_0_f5f02130d2e782681770274ce67fde67.jpg

Sputnik comes to you live from St. Petersburg, where Russian President Vladimir Putin joins other leaders of the of Independent States for a sit-down to discuss the regional and international agenda. As Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, Vladimir Putin will have an “excellent opportunity to hold closed-door talks” with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. Representatives of Armenia have recently refused to participate in a number of events within the framework of the CIS and the CSTO.Russia will chair the CIS in 2024 and Putin stressed that the nation's "main priorities include the deepening of economic cooperation, the expansion of cultural and humanitarian ties, and contacts in the sphere of security and law enforcement, in conjunction with Eurasian integration processes."Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Putin holds a meeting with heads of state of the CIS Putin holds a meeting with heads of state of the CIS 2023-12-26T15:21+0000 true PT9M17S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, cis, vladimir putin, cis summit, putin cis