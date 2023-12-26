https://sputnikglobe.com/20231226/sizing-up-russias-a-100-premier-vs-us-e-3-sentry-awacs-unveiling-the-best-1115818379.html
Sizing Up Russia's A-100 Premier vs. US E-3 Sentry AWACS: Unveiling The Best
In 2024, the Russian Aerospace Forces will introduce the next generation of long-range airborne early warning and control aircraft, the A-100 Premier.
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/1a/1115818546_0:0:2560:1440_1920x0_80_0_0_d0bcec054eb2b1b62dfeb8326632ff49.png
This state-of-the-art airborne radar system will enable fighters and attack aircraft to effectively engage air, ground and sea targets. The aircraft features a streamlined fuselage that houses a unique antenna system and the latest advanced radio equipment.While many of the A-100's features remain classified, experts claim the Premier outperforms its counterparts, including the US E-3 Sentry AWACS aircraft.Explore Sputnik's infographics for a detailed comparison of the specifications of these two radar aircraft:
In 2024, the Russian Aerospace Forces will unveil the A-100 Premier, the highly anticipated next generation of long-range airborne early warning and control aircraft.
This state-of-the-art airborne radar system will enable fighters and attack aircraft to effectively engage air, ground and sea targets. The aircraft features a streamlined fuselage that houses a unique antenna system and the latest advanced radio equipment.
While many of the A-100's features remain classified, experts claim the Premier outperforms its counterparts, including the US E-3 Sentry AWACS aircraft.
Explore Sputnik's infographics for a detailed comparison of the specifications of these two radar aircraft: