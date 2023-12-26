https://sputnikglobe.com/20231226/us-police-bolster-patrols-for-colorado-judges-amid-violent-threats-over-trump-ballot-ruling-1115828770.html

US Police Bolster Patrols for Colorado Judges Amid Violent Threats Over Trump Ballot Ruling

On Tuesday, the Denver Police Department said it was investigating reports of threats of harassment against justices on the Colorado Supreme Court. As a result, the police department has increased patrols around their residences.

Colorado's Denver Police Department announced on Tuesday it was investigating reports of threats of harassment against justices on the Colorado Supreme Court, adding that as a result security detail had been bolstered for the judges. "The Denver Police Department is currently investigating incidents directed at Colorado Supreme Court justices and will continue working with our local, state and federal law enforcement partners to thoroughly investigate any reports of threats or harassment," Denver police said in a statement Tuesday."Due to the open investigations and safety and privacy considerations, we will not be providing details of these investigations. The Department is providing extra patrols around justice's residences in Denver and will provide additional safety support if/as requested."On Friday, the FBI also said it was investigating threats against the justices, and was working alongside local law enforcement in order to address potential threats of violence.The threats of violence follow a 4-3 ruling made last week by the Colorado Supreme Court in which they made the unprecedented ruling to disqualify Trump from the state’s Republican presidential primary ballot under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment.Following their decision, a flood of violent rhetoric descended upon the justices across social media platforms, with many of the messages coming from Trump supporters. The messages included posts which pledged to either maim or even kill the justices. Other messages called for the justices to be dragged from their homes, hanged and shot, said the SITE Intelligence Group.Trump’s campaign has vowed to appeal the ruling to the US Supreme Court, which is dominantly conservative. The Trump camp has blasted the effort as yet another politically-motivated effort to block his chances at serving a second presidential term.

