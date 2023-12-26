https://sputnikglobe.com/20231226/us-police-bolster-patrols-for-colorado-judges-amid-violent-threats-over-trump-ballot-ruling-1115828770.html
US Police Bolster Patrols for Colorado Judges Amid Violent Threats Over Trump Ballot Ruling
US Police Bolster Patrols for Colorado Judges Amid Violent Threats Over Trump Ballot Ruling
On Tuesday, the Denver Police Department said it was investigating reports of threats of harassment against justices on the Colorado Supreme Court. As a result, the police department has increased patrols around their residences.
2023-12-26T23:53+0000
2023-12-26T23:53+0000
2023-12-26T23:49+0000
americas
us
us politics
donald trump
colorado
14th amendment
insurrection
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/13/1115689728_0:0:3046:1714_1920x0_80_0_0_06e05f02d952e07a628ff62c549bd461.jpg
Colorado's Denver Police Department announced on Tuesday it was investigating reports of threats of harassment against justices on the Colorado Supreme Court, adding that as a result security detail had been bolstered for the judges. "The Denver Police Department is currently investigating incidents directed at Colorado Supreme Court justices and will continue working with our local, state and federal law enforcement partners to thoroughly investigate any reports of threats or harassment," Denver police said in a statement Tuesday."Due to the open investigations and safety and privacy considerations, we will not be providing details of these investigations. The Department is providing extra patrols around justice's residences in Denver and will provide additional safety support if/as requested."On Friday, the FBI also said it was investigating threats against the justices, and was working alongside local law enforcement in order to address potential threats of violence.The threats of violence follow a 4-3 ruling made last week by the Colorado Supreme Court in which they made the unprecedented ruling to disqualify Trump from the state’s Republican presidential primary ballot under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment.Following their decision, a flood of violent rhetoric descended upon the justices across social media platforms, with many of the messages coming from Trump supporters. The messages included posts which pledged to either maim or even kill the justices. Other messages called for the justices to be dragged from their homes, hanged and shot, said the SITE Intelligence Group.Trump’s campaign has vowed to appeal the ruling to the US Supreme Court, which is dominantly conservative. The Trump camp has blasted the effort as yet another politically-motivated effort to block his chances at serving a second presidential term.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231221/this-will-damage-the-biden-campaign-backlash-caused-by-colorados-recent-trump-ballot-ruling--1115715872.html
americas
colorado
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Mary Manley
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg
Mary Manley
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/13/1115689728_97:0:2828:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e2646762c28f6eb6fdcf535a63db1938.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Mary Manley
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg
trump, threats, violence, justices, colorado supreme court decision against trump, trump supporters, police, police patrols
trump, threats, violence, justices, colorado supreme court decision against trump, trump supporters, police, police patrols
US Police Bolster Patrols for Colorado Judges Amid Violent Threats Over Trump Ballot Ruling
The Colorado Supreme Court ruled on Thursday that former US President Donald Trump would not be included on the state’s presidential primary ballot under the 14th Amendment's insurrection clause. The decision directly stems from the January 6 riot that saw Trump supporters breach security checkpoints at the US Capitol.
Colorado's Denver Police Department announced on Tuesday it was investigating reports of threats of harassment against justices on the Colorado Supreme Court, adding that as a result security detail had been bolstered for the judges.
"The Denver Police Department is currently investigating incidents directed at Colorado Supreme Court justices and will continue working with our local, state and federal law enforcement partners to thoroughly investigate any reports of threats or harassment," Denver police said in a statement Tuesday.
"Due to the open investigations and safety and privacy considerations, we will not be providing details of these investigations. The Department is providing extra patrols around justice's residences in Denver and will provide additional safety support if/as requested."
On Friday, the FBI also said it was investigating threats against the justices, and was working alongside local law enforcement in order to address potential threats of violence.
“The FBI is aware of the situation and working with local law enforcement,” said Vikki Migoya, a spokesperson for the FBI Denver Field Office. “We will vigorously pursue investigations of any threat or use of violence committed by someone who uses extremist views to justify their actions regardless of motivation.”
The threats of violence follow a 4-3 ruling made last week by the Colorado Supreme Court in which they made the unprecedented ruling to disqualify Trump from the state’s Republican presidential primary ballot under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment
.
“We conclude that because President Trump is disqualified from holding the office of President under Section Three, it would be a wrongful act under the Election Code for the Secretary to list President Trump as a candidate on the presidential primary ballot," the court's majority wrote in an unsigned opinion.
Following their decision, a flood of violent rhetoric descended upon the justices across social media platforms, with many of the messages coming from Trump supporters
. The messages included posts which pledged to either maim or even kill the justices. Other messages called for the justices to be dragged from their homes, hanged and shot, said the SITE Intelligence Group.
Trump’s campaign has vowed to appeal the ruling to the US Supreme Court, which is dominantly conservative. The Trump camp has blasted the effort as yet another politically-motivated effort to block his chances at serving a second presidential term.