Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
'War is Scary': Donbass Children Send Their Message to American Children
What message do Donbass schoolchidren have for American kids their age? Sputnik correspondent Russell Bentley posed that question during a recent visit to a school in Makeevka, a city near Donetsk that has repeatedly come under Ukrainian fire.
What message do Donbass schoolchidren have for American kids their age? Sputnik correspondent Russell Bentley posed that question during a recent visit to a school in Makeevka, a city near Donetsk that has repeatedly come under Ukrainian fire.Many of the schoolchildren that spoke with Bentley said that war was a constant, terrifying part of their everyday lives. “You hear terrible sounds not only during the day but also at night,” one girl said. “There are helicopters and planes flying around, you can hear and see things explode in the sky, and air defenses shoot them down and so on.”
2023
'War is Scary': Donbass Children Send Their Message to American Children

What message do Donbass schoolchidren have for American kids their age? Sputnik correspondent Russell Bentley posed that question during a recent visit to a school in Makeevka, a city near Donetsk that has repeatedly come under Ukrainian fire.
"I don't think that American kids understand what it's like to live with war. Or else they’d be talking to their parents and saying: Stop selling weapons here to bomb these kids and their families,’” Bentley said.
Many of the schoolchildren that spoke with Bentley said that war was a constant, terrifying part of their everyday lives. “You hear terrible sounds not only during the day but also at night,” one girl said. “There are helicopters and planes flying around, you can hear and see things explode in the sky, and air defenses shoot them down and so on.”
“You’re always afraid for your life,” another boy confirmed. “One day you can be walking down the street, and something might hit you. That’s why war is terrifying.”
