https://sputnikglobe.com/20231226/war-is-scary-donbass-children-send-their-message-to-american-children-1115819434.html
'War is Scary': Donbass Children Send Their Message to American Children
'War is Scary': Donbass Children Send Their Message to American Children
What message do Donbass schoolchidren have for American kids their age? Sputnik correspondent Russell Bentley posed that question during a recent visit to a school in Makeevka, a city near Donetsk that has repeatedly come under Ukrainian fire.
2023-12-26T12:04+0000
2023-12-26T12:04+0000
2023-12-26T12:04+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
donbass
donbas conflict
donetsk
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/02/19/1107800466_0:67:1280:787_1920x0_80_0_0_22af2941cb572856932ef33ea881f331.jpg
What message do Donbass schoolchidren have for American kids their age? Sputnik correspondent Russell Bentley posed that question during a recent visit to a school in Makeevka, a city near Donetsk that has repeatedly come under Ukrainian fire.Many of the schoolchildren that spoke with Bentley said that war was a constant, terrifying part of their everyday lives. “You hear terrible sounds not only during the day but also at night,” one girl said. “There are helicopters and planes flying around, you can hear and see things explode in the sky, and air defenses shoot them down and so on.”
russia
donbass
donetsk
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Russell Bentley
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/03/1d/1094281697_332:0:1182:850_100x100_80_0_0_f4d7604e530b3861449b2db55c72f353.jpg
Russell Bentley
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/03/1d/1094281697_332:0:1182:850_100x100_80_0_0_f4d7604e530b3861449b2db55c72f353.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/02/19/1107800466_72:0:1209:853_1920x0_80_0_0_f3cf93d48c269bd6124d72e1db03d7d3.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Russell Bentley
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/03/1d/1094281697_332:0:1182:850_100x100_80_0_0_f4d7604e530b3861449b2db55c72f353.jpg
how many children died in donbass, children of donbass, donetsk children, russell bentley in donbass
how many children died in donbass, children of donbass, donetsk children, russell bentley in donbass
'War is Scary': Donbass Children Send Their Message to American Children
What message do Donbass schoolchidren have for American kids their age? Sputnik correspondent Russell Bentley posed that question during a recent visit to a school in Makeevka, a city near Donetsk that has repeatedly come under Ukrainian fire.
What message do Donbass schoolchidren have for American kids their age? Sputnik correspondent Russell Bentley posed that question during a recent visit to a school in Makeevka, a city near Donetsk that has repeatedly come under Ukrainian fire.
"I don't think that American kids understand what it's like to live with war. Or else they’d be talking to their parents and saying: Stop selling weapons here to bomb these kids and their families,’” Bentley said.
Many of the schoolchildren that spoke with Bentley said that war was a constant, terrifying part of their everyday lives. “You hear terrible sounds not only during the day but also at night,” one girl said. “There are helicopters and planes flying around, you can hear and see things explode in the sky, and air defenses shoot them down and so on.”
“You’re always afraid for your life,” another boy confirmed. “One day you can be walking down the street, and something might hit you. That’s why war is terrifying.”