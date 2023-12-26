https://sputnikglobe.com/20231226/war-is-scary-donbass-children-send-their-message-to-american-children-1115819434.html

'War is Scary': Donbass Children Send Their Message to American Children

What message do Donbass schoolchidren have for American kids their age? Sputnik correspondent Russell Bentley posed that question during a recent visit to a school in Makeevka, a city near Donetsk that has repeatedly come under Ukrainian fire.

What message do Donbass schoolchidren have for American kids their age? Sputnik correspondent Russell Bentley posed that question during a recent visit to a school in Makeevka, a city near Donetsk that has repeatedly come under Ukrainian fire.Many of the schoolchildren that spoke with Bentley said that war was a constant, terrifying part of their everyday lives. “You hear terrible sounds not only during the day but also at night,” one girl said. “There are helicopters and planes flying around, you can hear and see things explode in the sky, and air defenses shoot them down and so on.”

