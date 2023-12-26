https://sputnikglobe.com/20231226/watch-russian-fpv-drones-pound-ukrainian-positions--1115814641.html
Watch Russian FPV-Drones Pound Ukrainian Positions
Russia is actively using combat drone in special military operation zone to conduct precise strikes and minimize human losses among its soldiers.
"Having launched the FPV-drone, the operator located the target – a bunker with enemy troops to the north-west of Artemovsk, near the road to Chasov Yar," the Ministry said in a statement.

After the target was confirmed, the FPV-drones struck the Ukrainian troops there and destroyed the bulk of them. The rest of the Ukrainians fled from the bunker, only to be hunted down by other Russian drones.
Watch Russian FPV-Drones Pound Ukrainian Positions
Russia is actively using combat drones in the special military operation zone to perform surgical strikes and minimize human losses among its soldiers.
The Ministry of Defense published footage showing Russian airborne troops obliterating Ukrainian militants with FPV-drones in the area of Artemovsk (Bakhmut).
“Having launched the FPV-drone, the operator located the target – a bunker with enemy troops to the north-west of Artemovsk, near the road to Chasov Yar,” the Ministry said in a statement.
After the target was confirmed, the FPV-drones struck the Ukrainian troops there and destroyed the bulk of them. The rest of the Ukrainians fled from the bunker, only to be hunted down by other Russian drones.