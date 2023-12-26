https://sputnikglobe.com/20231226/watch-russian-fpv-drones-pound-ukrainian-positions--1115814641.html

Watch Russian FPV-Drones Pound Ukrainian Positions

Russia is actively using combat drone in special military operation zone to conduct precise strikes and minimize human losses among its soldiers.

The Ministry of Defense published footage showing Russian airborne troops obliterating Ukrainian militants with FPV-drones in the area of Artemovsk (Bakhmut).After the target was confirmed, the FPV-drones struck the Ukrainian troops there and destroyed the bulk of them. The rest of the Ukrainians fled from the bunker, only to be hunted down by other Russian drones.

