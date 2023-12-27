International
LIVE VIDEO: Russian, Indian Foreign Policy Chiefs Meet, Hold Press Conference in Moscow
The Backstory
Highly Touted 'Bidenomics' Proves Remarkable Disappointment
Highly Touted 'Bidenomics' Proves Remarkable Disappointment
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discusses several topics from around the globe, including the failure of the White House's recovery plan to reverse the economic woes plaguing the US.
2023-12-27T04:06+0000
2023-12-27T08:20+0000
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/1a/1115827792_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_1824d228f5a3ea8891d72d401090f0c0.png
Highly Touted 'Bidenomics' Proves Remarkable Disappointment
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discusses several topics from around the globe, including the failure of the White House's recovery plan to reverse the economic woes plaguing the U.S.
Richard Wolff - Economist and ProfessorMark Sleboda - International Relations and Security AnalystEd Martin - Lawyer and President of the Phyllis Schlafly EaglesThe Backstory's Rachel Blevins kicked off her post-Christmas show with an in-depth discussion on 'Bidenomics' with renowned economist Richard Wolff. Professor Wolff not only highlighted the disappointment of this economic initiative, but also its macroeconomic effect on US relations with other countries.To begin the final hour, Rachel spoke to international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda about the ongoing financial and political issues that are wreaking havoc on Ukraine.The show would conclude with Rachel and guest Ed Martin discussing how the 2024 presidential race is shaping up and the chances of former President Donald Trump taking part in the election.
Highly Touted 'Bidenomics' Proves Remarkable Disappointment

04:06 GMT 27.12.2023 (Updated: 08:20 GMT 27.12.2023)
The Backstory
Highly Touted 'Bidenomics' Proves Remarkable Disappointment
Rachel Blevins
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discusses several topics from around the globe, including the failure of the White House's recovery plan to reverse the economic woes plaguing the US.
Richard Wolff - Economist and Professor
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst
Ed Martin - Lawyer and President of the Phyllis Schlafly Eagles
The Backstory's Rachel Blevins kicked off her post-Christmas show with an in-depth discussion on 'Bidenomics' with renowned economist Richard Wolff. Professor Wolff not only highlighted the disappointment of this economic initiative, but also its macroeconomic effect on US relations with other countries.
To begin the final hour, Rachel spoke to international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda about the ongoing financial and political issues that are wreaking havoc on Ukraine.
The show would conclude with Rachel and guest Ed Martin discussing how the 2024 presidential race is shaping up and the chances of former President Donald Trump taking part in the election.
