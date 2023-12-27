https://sputnikglobe.com/20231227/highly-touted-bidenomics-proves-remarkable-disappointment-1115827497.html

Highly Touted 'Bidenomics' Proves Remarkable Disappointment

On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discusses several topics from around the globe, including the failure of the White House's recovery plan to reverse the economic woes plaguing the US.

Richard Wolff - Economist and ProfessorMark Sleboda - International Relations and Security AnalystEd Martin - Lawyer and President of the Phyllis Schlafly EaglesThe Backstory's Rachel Blevins kicked off her post-Christmas show with an in-depth discussion on 'Bidenomics' with renowned economist Richard Wolff. Professor Wolff not only highlighted the disappointment of this economic initiative, but also its macroeconomic effect on US relations with other countries.To begin the final hour, Rachel spoke to international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda about the ongoing financial and political issues that are wreaking havoc on Ukraine.The show would conclude with Rachel and guest Ed Martin discussing how the 2024 presidential race is shaping up and the chances of former President Donald Trump taking part in the election.

