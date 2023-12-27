https://sputnikglobe.com/20231227/russian-indian-foreign-policy-chiefs-meet-hold-press-conference-in-moscow-1115832057.html
Russian, Indian Foreign Policy Chiefs Meet, Hold Press Conference in Moscow
Foreign policy chiefs will discuss a number of bilateral issues with emphasis on three crucial topics – the Gaza Strip crisis, dedollarization and cooperation within BRICS bloc.
Sputnik presents a live broadcast from Moscow, where Russia’s top diplomat Sergey Lavrov is holding talks with his Indian counterpart, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.Russia and India are deeply concerned about the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian movement Hamas. This conflict has severe consequences for the civilian population of the Gaza Strip and the West Bank. Both Moscow and New Delhi firmly support the idea of a two-state solution to this issue.In addition, the top diplomats will cover the topic of de-dollarization and discuss the role of BRICS in a multipolar world.Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!
gaza strip
The top diplomats will engage in discussions regarding several bilateral issues, with particular emphasis on three essential topics - the crisis in the Gaza Strip, de-dollarization, and cooperation within the BRICS bloc.
Russia and India are deeply concerned about the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian movement Hamas. This conflict has severe consequences for the civilian population of the Gaza Strip and the West Bank. Both Moscow and New Delhi firmly support the idea of a two-state solution to this issue.
In addition, the top diplomats will cover the topic of de-dollarization and discuss the role of BRICS in a multipolar world.
Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!