Serbian Maidan-Style Attempt, US Airstrikes in Iraq, Sweden in NATO

New York Times makes an effort ot reclaim the narrative for Israeli war on Gaza as public support for Israel wanes.

2023-12-27T04:06+0000

Veteran reporter and weekly foreign policy showhost on RT Manila Chan joins Misfits hosts John Kiriakou and Ben Zinevich to discuss a renewed budget crisis amid another threat of a government shutdown, how Republicans and Democrats have experienced a role reversal in budget negotiations regarding military spending, whether certain House Republicans are serious enough about impeachment proceedings of President Joe Biden, Matt Gaetz's proxy squabbling with former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, and whether McCarthy has a role in the Republican Party after his resignation from Congress.Serbian-American journalist, blogger, and translator Nebosja Malic discusses the weekend’s election turmoil in Serbia after poll results spurred violence in Belgrade that utilized “Maidan coup techniques”, what the election results mean for the construction of the next government, what evidence, or lack thereof, that Western criticisms have in their belief the election was unfair, the historical relationship between Russia and Serbia, whether the Kosovan region played a role in the electoral tensions, and if the results of the elction at all play a role in Serbia's European Union candidacy.International affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda discusses recent exchanges in strikes between Kataib Hezbollah and the United States military in Iraq, whether these increased tensions could lead to further escalation between Iran and the United States, the update on the situation in the Red Sea as Houthi rebel forces continue interventions of shipping, what the United States’ next steps could be in the Red Sea region, whether there is any hope for a ceasefire by Israel in their campaign on Gaza, what is and isn’t being done to provide humanitarian aid to Gaza, and an update on Sweden’s accession ot NATO.The Misfits also discuss Israel’s usage of 2,000-pound bombs on Southern Gaza, the continued occupation of Iraq by US forces, and the possible extradition of Julian Assange.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

