The Final Countdown: A Look Ahead to 2024
On this episode of the Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall previewed the upcoming year, while giving their predictions for major events like the 2024 presidential election and the likelihood of former US President Donald Trump going to prison.
Manila Chan - Host of Modus Operandi on RTScott Stantis - Cartoonist and Political CommentatorIn the first hour, the Final Countdown was joined by Manila Chan to discuss four topics in the coming year, including climate change and the Russian-Ukrainian conflict.In the final hour of the show, Scott Stantis spoke to the Final Countdown team about his predictions for 2024, which include whether or not Donald Trump or Joe Biden will be on the ballot for the presidential election.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
04:10 GMT 27.12.2023 (Updated: 08:27 GMT 27.12.2023)
On this episode of the Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall previewed the upcoming year, while giving their predictions for major events like the 2024 presidential election and the likelihood of former US President Donald Trump going to prison.
Manila Chan - Host of Modus Operandi on RT
Scott Stantis - Cartoonist and Political Commentator
In the first hour, the Final Countdown was joined by Manila Chan to discuss four topics in the coming year, including climate change and the Russian-Ukrainian conflict.
In the final hour of the show, Scott Stantis spoke to the Final Countdown team about his predictions for 2024, which include whether or not Donald Trump or Joe Biden will be on the ballot for the presidential election.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
