International
LIVE VIDEO: Russian, Indian Foreign Policy Chiefs Meet, Hold Press Conference in Moscow
- Sputnik International, 1920
The Final Countdown
Hosted by international journalist, Angie Wong, along with author and cartoonist, Ted Rall - The Final Countdown promises a fast-paced discussion of all the biggest stories of the day. Join us to countdown to the top stories that impact the global community M-F from 10am to noon!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231227/the-final-countdown-a-look-ahead-to-2024-1115823792.html
The Final Countdown: A Look Ahead to 2024
The Final Countdown: A Look Ahead to 2024
On this episode of the Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall previewed the upcoming year, while giving their predictions for major events like the 2024 presidential election and the likelihood of former US President Donald Trump going to prison.
2023-12-27T04:10+0000
2023-12-27T08:27+0000
the final countdown
joe biden
donald trump
ukraine
climate change
ai
hunter biden
radio
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/1a/1115823635_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_59ee40843c30c8017c1537aeb2447372.jpg
The Final Countdown: A Look Ahead to 2024
On this episode of the Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall previewed the upcoming year, while giving their predictions for major events like the 2024 presidential election and the likelihood of former U.S. President Donald Trump going to prison.
Manila Chan - Host of Modus Operandi on RTScott Stantis - Cartoonist and Political CommentatorIn the first hour, the Final Countdown was joined by Manila Chan to discuss four topics in the coming year, including climate change and the Russian-Ukrainian conflict.In the final hour of the show, Scott Stantis spoke to the Final Countdown team about his predictions for 2024, which include whether or not Donald Trump or Joe Biden will be on the ballot for the presidential election.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Angie Wong
Angie Wong
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/1a/1115823635_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_7333dc88cabe5ca716f8c1a1630b4e36.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
joe biden, donald trump, ukraine, climate change, ai, hunter biden, аудио, radio
joe biden, donald trump, ukraine, climate change, ai, hunter biden, аудио, radio

The Final Countdown: A Look Ahead to 2024

04:10 GMT 27.12.2023 (Updated: 08:27 GMT 27.12.2023)
The Final Countdown
The Final Countdown: A Look Ahead to 2024
Subscribe
Angie Wong
All materials
Ted Rall - Sputnik International
Ted Rall
All materials
On this episode of the Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall previewed the upcoming year, while giving their predictions for major events like the 2024 presidential election and the likelihood of former US President Donald Trump going to prison.
Manila Chan - Host of Modus Operandi on RT
Scott Stantis - Cartoonist and Political Commentator
In the first hour, the Final Countdown was joined by Manila Chan to discuss four topics in the coming year, including climate change and the Russian-Ukrainian conflict.
In the final hour of the show, Scott Stantis spoke to the Final Countdown team about his predictions for 2024, which include whether or not Donald Trump or Joe Biden will be on the ballot for the presidential election.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала