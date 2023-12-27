https://sputnikglobe.com/20231227/watch-russian-fpv-drones-destroying-ukrainian-detachment-1115834437.html
Watch Russian FPV-Drones Decimate Ukrainian Detachment
Watch Russian FPV-Drones Decimate Ukrainian Detachment
Since the start of special military operation, Russia boosted the production of drones to conduct precise surgical strikes against the adversary.
Russia’s Ministry of Defense published footage that shows Russian airborne troops destroying Ukrainian units with FPV-drones near Artemovsk (formerly known as Bakhmut).The video clip shows drone operators directing strikes against the Kiev regime's forces. According to Ministry of Defense, airborne troops detected the enemy during the course of regular reconnaissance and immediately sent FPV-drone to neutralize them. The Ukrainian troops noticed the drone and started firing at it, but to no avail.The second drone made coup de grace, eliminating survivors and militants who tried to flee.
Watch Russian FPV-Drones Decimate Ukrainian Detachment
Since the start of special military operation, Russia boosted the production of drones to conduct precise surgical strikes against the adversary.
Russia’s Ministry of Defense published footage that shows Russian airborne troops destroying Ukrainian units with FPV-drones near Artemovsk (formerly known as Bakhmut).
The video clip shows drone operators directing strikes against the Kiev regime's forces. According to Ministry of Defense, airborne troops detected the enemy during the course of regular reconnaissance and immediately sent FPV-drone to neutralize them. The Ukrainian troops noticed the drone and started firing at it, but to no avail.
The second drone made coup de grace, eliminating survivors and militants who tried to flee.