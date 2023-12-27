https://sputnikglobe.com/20231227/watch-russian-snipers-operate-in-ukrainian-conflict-zone-1115825639.html
Watch Russian Snipers Operate in Ukrainian Conflict Zone
Watch Russian Snipers Operate in Ukrainian Conflict Zone
A short video released online by the Russian Ministry of Defense shows a Russian sniper team in action in the Ukrainian conflict zone.
2023-12-27T06:23+0000
2023-12-27T06:23+0000
2023-12-27T06:23+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russian ministry of defense
sniper
video
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/1b/1115830502_14:0:1330:740_1920x0_80_0_0_3cf383c6dd9a5acfb713b20cf9910034.png
A short video released online by the Russian Ministry of Defense shows a Russian sniper team in action in the Ukrainian conflict zone.In the video, the team can be seen cautiously advancing to a firing position where the sniper prepares to take a shot while the spotter keeps watch.Having taken the shot, the team quickly packs their gear and proceeds to exfiltrate before the enemy has a chance to react.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/1b/1115830502_179:0:1166:740_1920x0_80_0_0_8f098be2accbe2262a7315369879f7b3.png
Russian Sharp Shooters in Combat Action
Russian Sharp Shooters in Combat Action
2023-12-27T06:23+0000
true
PT1M28S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia military operation in ukraine, russian snipers in ukraine
russia military operation in ukraine, russian snipers in ukraine
Watch Russian Snipers Operate in Ukrainian Conflict Zone
Silent and deadly, snipers of the Russian Armed Forces continue to methodically chip away at Ukrainian troops one hostile at a time.
A short video released online by the Russian Ministry of Defense shows a Russian sniper team in action in the Ukrainian conflict zone.
In the video, the team can be seen cautiously advancing to a firing position where the sniper prepares to take a shot while the spotter keeps watch.
Having taken the shot, the team quickly packs their gear and proceeds to exfiltrate before the enemy has a chance to react.