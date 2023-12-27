International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231227/watch-russian-snipers-operate-in-ukrainian-conflict-zone-1115825639.html
Watch Russian Snipers Operate in Ukrainian Conflict Zone
Watch Russian Snipers Operate in Ukrainian Conflict Zone
A short video released online by the Russian Ministry of Defense shows a Russian sniper team in action in the Ukrainian conflict zone.
2023-12-27T06:23+0000
2023-12-27T06:23+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russian ministry of defense
sniper
video
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/1b/1115830502_14:0:1330:740_1920x0_80_0_0_3cf383c6dd9a5acfb713b20cf9910034.png
A short video released online by the Russian Ministry of Defense shows a Russian sniper team in action in the Ukrainian conflict zone.In the video, the team can be seen cautiously advancing to a firing position where the sniper prepares to take a shot while the spotter keeps watch.Having taken the shot, the team quickly packs their gear and proceeds to exfiltrate before the enemy has a chance to react.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Russian Sharp Shooters in Combat Action
Russian Sharp Shooters in Combat Action
2023-12-27T06:23+0000
true
PT1M28S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/1b/1115830502_179:0:1166:740_1920x0_80_0_0_8f098be2accbe2262a7315369879f7b3.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia military operation in ukraine, russian snipers in ukraine
russia military operation in ukraine, russian snipers in ukraine

Watch Russian Snipers Operate in Ukrainian Conflict Zone

06:23 GMT 27.12.2023
Subscribe
Silent and deadly, snipers of the Russian Armed Forces continue to methodically chip away at Ukrainian troops one hostile at a time.
A short video released online by the Russian Ministry of Defense shows a Russian sniper team in action in the Ukrainian conflict zone.
In the video, the team can be seen cautiously advancing to a firing position where the sniper prepares to take a shot while the spotter keeps watch.
Having taken the shot, the team quickly packs their gear and proceeds to exfiltrate before the enemy has a chance to react.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала