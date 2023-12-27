https://sputnikglobe.com/20231227/watch-russian-snipers-operate-in-ukrainian-conflict-zone-1115825639.html

Watch Russian Snipers Operate in Ukrainian Conflict Zone

A short video released online by the Russian Ministry of Defense shows a Russian sniper team in action in the Ukrainian conflict zone.

A short video released online by the Russian Ministry of Defense shows a Russian sniper team in action in the Ukrainian conflict zone.In the video, the team can be seen cautiously advancing to a firing position where the sniper prepares to take a shot while the spotter keeps watch.Having taken the shot, the team quickly packs their gear and proceeds to exfiltrate before the enemy has a chance to react.

