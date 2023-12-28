2023 Geopolitical Marathon

"2023 was the year of 'global upheaval and rebirth'. On the one hand, you have a lot of wars and destruction, but the other no less significant aspect was that 2023 was the year of new alliances, of new trading routes, of new ideas. And I genuinely believe that 2023 took us one step closer to the emergence of a new world order, one that would be more just more equitable and more prosperous than the one that we have right now."