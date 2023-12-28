https://sputnikglobe.com/20231228/2023-geopolitical-marathon-1115857184.html
2023 Geopolitical Marathon
In this special holiday episode, we review the main geopolitical events of 2023 with the best interviews of the year, including Scott Ritter, Pepe Escobar, Jeffrey Sachs, Jackson Hinkle, Alastair Crooke and Alexander Dugin.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
year in review, end of the year, geopolitical highlights of the year, scott ritter, pepe escobar, dimitry simes jr
Simes Dimitri
Deputy Director of Sputnik's English-language Department
In this special holiday episode, we review the main geopolitical events of 2023 with the best interviews of the year, including Scott Ritter, Pepe Escobar, Jeffrey Sachs, Jackson Hinkle, Alastair Crooke and Alexander Dugin.
"2023 was the year of 'global upheaval and rebirth'. On the one hand, you have a lot of wars and destruction, but the other no less significant aspect was that 2023 was the year of new alliances, of new trading routes, of new ideas. And I genuinely believe that 2023 took us one step closer to the emergence of a new world order, one that would be more just more equitable and more prosperous than the one that we have right now."
Dimitri Simes Jr.
Host of the New Rules podcast
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM