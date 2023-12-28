https://sputnikglobe.com/20231228/2024-primaries-us-nuclear-arsenal-israel-pledges-gaza-displacement-1115842717.html

2024 Primaries, US Nuclear Arsenal, Israel Pledges Gaza Displacement

2024 Primaries, US Nuclear Arsenal, Israel Pledges Gaza Displacement

Michigan Supreme Court rejects attempt to remove former President Donald Trump from state’s ballot.

2024 Primaries, US Nuclear Arsenal, Israel Pledges Gaza Displacement Michigan Supreme Court rejects attempt to remove former President Donald Trump from state’s ballot.

Adjunct Professor and Former General Counsel Kim Keenan joins Misfits hosts John Kiriakou and Ben Zinevich to discuss Nikki Haley’s position within the 2024 Republican primary field, comments made from Don Trump Jr. about Haley, Senator John Fettermans rejection of his previous progressive positioning, and expectations from Congress as it heads into the new year with the same dysfunction.Nuclear waste watchdog at Beyond Nuclear Kevin Kamps discusses an opinion piece in the Washington Post calling for the limitation of presidential powers relating to the usage of nuclear weaponry, what regulations throughout history have prevented the usage of nuclear weapons and what the United States could establish policy-wise to prevent madman unilateral actions by the executive branch, and whether there is any hope for such policies to be implemented in the near future.Author and West Coast Coordinator of the ANSWER Coalition Richard Becker discusses the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza, whether the recent United Nations Security Council resolution can be put into action to provide more relief to Gaza without calling on Israel to lift the blockade on area, why neighboring Arab countries have resisted any calls to take in Palestinian refugees, whether Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu can succeed in claims to “destroy Hamas”, an assessment if the violence in Gaza could expand into a wider war, what to make of Hezbollah Khataib attacks on US military personnel, continued attacks on international shipping by Houthi forces in the Red Sea, and how Christians globally have reacted to the bombing of chruches in Gaza.The Misfits also discuss the increase in deaths phenomenon in the last week of December, Israel’s list of banned subjects to report on, and third party attempts to take in Arab voters abandoning Biden.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

