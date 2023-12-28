https://sputnikglobe.com/20231228/biden-slumps-to-lowest-presidential-approval-rating-in-us-history-1115843741.html

Biden Slumps to Lowest Presidential Approval Rating in US History

On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall explored several topics from around the world, including US President Joe Biden's approval rating, which hit an all-time low in modern American history.

Biden Slumps to Lowest Presidential Approval Rating in U.S. History On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall explored several topics from around the world, including U.S. President Joe Biden's approval rating, which hit an all-time low in modern American history.

Peter Coffin - Podcaster and Political CommentatorSteve Gill - Lawyer and Political CommentatorEsteban Carrillo - Journalist and Editor of The CradleMark Sleboda - International Relations and Security AnalystIn the first hour, The Final Countdown spoke to Peter Coffin about the latest Biden approval rating amid the disappointing results of the president's highly touted economic recovery plan.Later in the hour, The Final Countdown was joined by Steve Gill to discuss the chances of former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley becoming Donald Trump's running mate in 2024.To begin the second hour, The Final Countdown spoke to Esteban Carrillo about the latest from the Gaza Strip, following the expansion of Israel's military operation into a number of areas in the Palestinian enclave.The Final Countdown and guest Mark Sleboda conclude the show with a discussion on the Russian military's strategic advance in the Donbass region.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

