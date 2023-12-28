https://sputnikglobe.com/20231228/california-coast-put-on-alert-for-tremendous-waves-that-could-reach-up-to-40-feet-1115862951.html

California Coast Put on Alert for 'Tremendous' Waves That Could Reach Up to 40 Feet

Pacific storms have been churning up the surf along California's coastline with monstrous waves: some as high as 40 feet (12 meters) along the Northern California coastline.

The US state of California is preparing for massive waves this week as Pacific storms have been churning up the surf along the coastline from Eureka to Santa Cruz with monstrous waves.Waves ranging in height between 10 and 20 feet—with some as high as 25 feet—are forecasted to hit parts of central and Southern California, with officials warning peak figures for "tremendous wave energy" would likely be documented throughout Thursday. Significant beach erosion is likely as well as flooding, and some waves could even be strong enough to damage piers. High surf warnings and advisories were put into effect for the state’s coastline in preparation for the storm.Evacuations were ordered across California as the storm began. The Bay Area, Calles Pinos, Pradero, Sierra, Onda Resaca, Ribera, and parts of Calle Del Arroyo, Embarcedero all issued evacuation warnings on Thursday. “We really want to hammer home that beaches will be very dangerous,” added Nicole Sarment, a weather service meteorologist. “People should really not even go.”This is the first time that the Bay Area National Weather Service has issued a high surf warning since January, when a storm destroyed Santa Cruz’s scenic West Cliff Drive. This week, multiple storms have whipped up the Pacific Ocean over the course of several days, with a series of hurricane-force winds helping to create the threatening swell.Waves as high as 42 feet were seen in the open ocean far offshore on Wednesday, Clouser explained. “They are deadly due to their size and the potential run-up — our biggest concern is people getting too close to the water and potentially getting swept in.”

