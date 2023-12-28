https://sputnikglobe.com/20231228/houthis-insist-riyadh-must-be-party-to-yemen-settlement-strategy-1115859248.html

Houthis Insist Riyadh Must Be Party to Yemen Settlement Strategy

Houthis Insist Riyadh Must Be Party to Yemen Settlement Strategy

One of the leaders of the Ansar Allah rebel movement, also known as the Houthis, which controls the north of Yemen, told Sputnik on Thursday that the group would not sign the recently proposed plan for resolving the conflict in the country until Saudi Arabia becomes a signing party to the deal.

On Monday, a diplomatic source in Yemen told Sputnik that the UN, Saudi Arabia and Oman were preparing to sign in early January a strategy developed with the participation of the conflicting parties in Yemen and designed to ensure a peace settlement in the country. The movement considers Saudi Arabia, and not the internationally recognized government of Yemen, to be the key party in the conflict after Riyadh headed the coalition against the Houthis in the Yemeni civil war in 2015, the leader added. Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces and the Houthi rebels since 2014. The situation was exacerbated in March 2015, when the Saudi-led Arab alliance, working in cooperation with the internationally-recognized Yemeni government, began conducting air, land and sea operations against the Houthis. The movement retaliated by attacking Saudi forces and firing missiles into Saudi Arabia. The war has exacted a heavy civilian toll and unleashed a humanitarian disaster on impoverished Yemen.

