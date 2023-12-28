International
Chinese 100, 50, 20, 10 and 5 yuan bills and Russian 1,000 and 100 ruble bills - Sputnik International, 1920
Economy
Get breaking stories and analysis on the global economy from Sputnik.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231228/iran-russia-to-sign-national-currency-deal-in-first-quarter-of-2024-1115863926.html
Iran, Russia to Sign National Currency Deal in First Quarter of 2024
Iran, Russia to Sign National Currency Deal in First Quarter of 2024
Iran and Russia will sign a deal to trade in their national currencies instead of the US dollar in the first quarter of 2024, Iranian Central Bank governor Mohammad Reza Farzin stated on Thursday.
2023-12-28T22:05+0000
2023-12-28T22:05+0000
iran
russia
iranian central bank
elvira nabiullina
russian central bank
us sanctions
us hegemony
western sanctions
economy
economic cooperation
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/1c/1115864052_0:146:2460:1530_1920x0_80_0_0_8051ae057612da4576629c2129d40dba.jpg
"Our exports to Russia are lower than imports... Our effective measures [to change the situation] include the signing of a currency agreement between Iran and Russia in the first quarter of the next year," Farzin was quoted as saying by the ISNA news agency. Earlier this week, Farzin paid a two-day visit to Moscow, where he held a meeting with Russian Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina. Farzin and Nabiullina agreed to open a credit line worth 6.5 billion rubles ($73.45 million), so that Iran could import necessary Russian goods. On Wednesday, the Tasnim news agency reported, citing the Central Bank of Iran, that the country's Bank Sepah opened the first foreign letter of credit for importing Russian goods after the US Justice Department had reinstated the sanction regime against the republic.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231207/closer-iran-russia-ties-better-for-both-amid-transition-to-new-world-order-1115451220.html
iran
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/1c/1115864052_204:0:2460:1692_1920x0_80_0_0_c5f4e1339f3ead82360d60aa1f53edd9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian-iranian talks, economic ties, russia-iran relations, russia-iran trade, russia-iran talks, russia-iran ties, russia-iran cooperation, iran-russia trade, iran-russia relations, iran-russia ties, iran-russia cooperation, economic cooperation, russian central bank, iranian central bank, national currency, trade in national currencies, de-dollarization, us hegemony
russian-iranian talks, economic ties, russia-iran relations, russia-iran trade, russia-iran talks, russia-iran ties, russia-iran cooperation, iran-russia trade, iran-russia relations, iran-russia ties, iran-russia cooperation, economic cooperation, russian central bank, iranian central bank, national currency, trade in national currencies, de-dollarization, us hegemony

Iran, Russia to Sign National Currency Deal in First Quarter of 2024

22:05 GMT 28.12.2023
© AFP 2023 / ALI AL-SAADIAn Iraqi money dealer counts Iranian rial banknotes bearing a portrait of the late founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, at an exchange office in Baghdad on February 3, 2012
An Iraqi money dealer counts Iranian rial banknotes bearing a portrait of the late founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, at an exchange office in Baghdad on February 3, 2012 - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.12.2023
© AFP 2023 / ALI AL-SAADI
Subscribe
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Iran and Russia will sign a deal to trade in their national currencies instead of the US dollar in the first quarter of 2024, Iranian Central Bank governor Mohammad Reza Farzin stated on Thursday.
"Our exports to Russia are lower than imports... Our effective measures [to change the situation] include the signing of a currency agreement between Iran and Russia in the first quarter of the next year," Farzin was quoted as saying by the ISNA news agency.
Earlier this week, Farzin paid a two-day visit to Moscow, where he held a meeting with Russian Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina. Farzin and Nabiullina agreed to open a credit line worth 6.5 billion rubles ($73.45 million), so that Iran could import necessary Russian goods.
On Wednesday, the Tasnim news agency reported, citing the Central Bank of Iran, that the country's Bank Sepah opened the first foreign letter of credit for importing Russian goods after the US Justice Department had reinstated the sanction regime against the republic.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi hold a meeting in Tehran on July 19, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.12.2023
Analysis
Closer Iran-Russia Ties 'Better for Both' Amid Transition to New World Order
7 December, 11:44 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала