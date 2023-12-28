https://sputnikglobe.com/20231228/iran-russia-to-sign-national-currency-deal-in-first-quarter-of-2024-1115863926.html
Iran, Russia to Sign National Currency Deal in First Quarter of 2024
Iran, Russia to Sign National Currency Deal in First Quarter of 2024
Iran and Russia will sign a deal to trade in their national currencies instead of the US dollar in the first quarter of 2024, Iranian Central Bank governor Mohammad Reza Farzin stated on Thursday.
2023-12-28T22:05+0000
2023-12-28T22:05+0000
2023-12-28T22:05+0000
iran
russia
iranian central bank
elvira nabiullina
russian central bank
us sanctions
us hegemony
western sanctions
economy
economic cooperation
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/1c/1115864052_0:146:2460:1530_1920x0_80_0_0_8051ae057612da4576629c2129d40dba.jpg
"Our exports to Russia are lower than imports... Our effective measures [to change the situation] include the signing of a currency agreement between Iran and Russia in the first quarter of the next year," Farzin was quoted as saying by the ISNA news agency. Earlier this week, Farzin paid a two-day visit to Moscow, where he held a meeting with Russian Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina. Farzin and Nabiullina agreed to open a credit line worth 6.5 billion rubles ($73.45 million), so that Iran could import necessary Russian goods. On Wednesday, the Tasnim news agency reported, citing the Central Bank of Iran, that the country's Bank Sepah opened the first foreign letter of credit for importing Russian goods after the US Justice Department had reinstated the sanction regime against the republic.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231207/closer-iran-russia-ties-better-for-both-amid-transition-to-new-world-order-1115451220.html
iran
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/1c/1115864052_204:0:2460:1692_1920x0_80_0_0_c5f4e1339f3ead82360d60aa1f53edd9.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian-iranian talks, economic ties, russia-iran relations, russia-iran trade, russia-iran talks, russia-iran ties, russia-iran cooperation, iran-russia trade, iran-russia relations, iran-russia ties, iran-russia cooperation, economic cooperation, russian central bank, iranian central bank, national currency, trade in national currencies, de-dollarization, us hegemony
russian-iranian talks, economic ties, russia-iran relations, russia-iran trade, russia-iran talks, russia-iran ties, russia-iran cooperation, iran-russia trade, iran-russia relations, iran-russia ties, iran-russia cooperation, economic cooperation, russian central bank, iranian central bank, national currency, trade in national currencies, de-dollarization, us hegemony
Iran, Russia to Sign National Currency Deal in First Quarter of 2024
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Iran and Russia will sign a deal to trade in their national currencies instead of the US dollar in the first quarter of 2024, Iranian Central Bank governor Mohammad Reza Farzin stated on Thursday.
"Our exports to Russia are lower than imports... Our effective measures [to change the situation] include the signing of a currency agreement between Iran and Russia
in the first quarter of the next year," Farzin was quoted as saying by the ISNA news agency.
Earlier this week, Farzin paid a two-day visit to Moscow, where he held a meeting with Russian Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina. Farzin and Nabiullina agreed to open a credit line worth 6.5 billion rubles ($73.45 million), so that Iran could import necessary Russian goods.
On Wednesday, the Tasnim news agency reported, citing the Central Bank of Iran, that the country's Bank Sepah opened the first foreign letter of credit for importing Russian goods
after the US Justice Department had reinstated the sanction regime against the republic.