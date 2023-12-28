https://sputnikglobe.com/20231228/israel-strikes-several-positions-in-syria-syria-downs-most-of-missiles-1115862546.html
Syrian Air Defenses Repel Several Israeli Strikes Near Damascus
Syrian Air Defenses Repel Several Israeli Strikes Near Damascus
The Syrian Defense Ministry said late Thursday that Israel has struck several positions in southern Syria, but the country's air defenses intercepted most of the missiles launched.
2023-12-28T21:27+0000
2023-12-28T21:27+0000
2023-12-28T22:36+0000
military
israel
syria
damascus
syrian arab news agency (sana)
syrian defense ministry
syrian army
palestine-israel conflict
palestine
air strike
Earlier on Thursday, Syrian state news agency SANA reported that Syrian air defense systems were repelling an attack near Damascus, adding that explosions were heard near Syria's capital. The attack has resulted in material damage, the ministry added.
israel
syria
damascus
palestine
syrian soldiers, damascus, syrian defense ministry, idf, idf attacks, israel attacks, israel strikes, israeli strikes, israel attacks syria, israel-palestine conflict, palestine-israel conflict, israeli-palestinian conflict, palestinian-israeli, zionist regime, zionists, israeli forces, israeli military
21:27 GMT 28.12.2023 (Updated: 22:36 GMT 28.12.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Syrian Defense Ministry said late Thursday that Israel has struck several positions in southern Syria, but the country's air defenses intercepted most of the missiles launched.
Earlier on Thursday, Syrian state news agency SANA reported that Syrian air defense systems were repelling an attack near Damascus
, adding that explosions were heard near Syria's capital.
"Today [on Thursday], around 11:05 p.m. [local time, 20:05 GMT], the Israeli enemy has carried out an air aggression from the occupied Syrian Golan Heights, having struck some positions in the southern region [of Syria]. Our air defense systems have responded to the aggressor's missiles and shot down most of them," the defense ministry said in a statement.
The attack has resulted in material damage, the ministry added.