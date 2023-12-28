International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231228/israel-strikes-several-positions-in-syria-syria-downs-most-of-missiles-1115862546.html
Syrian Air Defenses Repel Several Israeli Strikes Near Damascus
Syrian Air Defenses Repel Several Israeli Strikes Near Damascus
The Syrian Defense Ministry said late Thursday that Israel has struck several positions in southern Syria, but the country's air defenses intercepted most of the missiles launched.
2023-12-28T21:27+0000
2023-12-28T22:36+0000
military
israel
syria
damascus
syrian arab news agency (sana)
syrian defense ministry
syrian army
palestine-israel conflict
palestine
air strike
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/1c/1115863143_0:0:3172:1785_1920x0_80_0_0_d0dc1c4bd087df56d8c4c9f293b6a029.jpg
Earlier on Thursday, Syrian state news agency SANA reported that Syrian air defense systems were repelling an attack near Damascus, adding that explosions were heard near Syria's capital. The attack has resulted in material damage, the ministry added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231217/two-syrian-soldiers-injured-in-israels-attack-on-damascus-governorate-1115650680.html
israel
syria
damascus
palestine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/1c/1115863143_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_93fd256f991f37e5c5b02d5dbd98afce.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
syrian soldiers, damascus, syrian defense ministry, idf, idf attacks, israel attacks, israel strikes, israeli strikes, israel attacks syria, israel-palestine conflict, palestine-israel conflict, israeli-palestinian conflict, palestinian-israeli, zionist regime, zionists, israeli forces, israeli military
syrian soldiers, damascus, syrian defense ministry, idf, idf attacks, israel attacks, israel strikes, israeli strikes, israel attacks syria, israel-palestine conflict, palestine-israel conflict, israeli-palestinian conflict, palestinian-israeli, zionist regime, zionists, israeli forces, israeli military

Syrian Air Defenses Repel Several Israeli Strikes Near Damascus

21:27 GMT 28.12.2023 (Updated: 22:36 GMT 28.12.2023)
© Sputnik / Mikhail VoskresenskiySoldiers of the Syrian guard at a forward position, outside Aleppo, Syria
Soldiers of the Syrian guard at a forward position, outside Aleppo, Syria - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.12.2023
© Sputnik / Mikhail Voskresenskiy
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Syrian Defense Ministry said late Thursday that Israel has struck several positions in southern Syria, but the country's air defenses intercepted most of the missiles launched.
Earlier on Thursday, Syrian state news agency SANA reported that Syrian air defense systems were repelling an attack near Damascus, adding that explosions were heard near Syria's capital.

"Today [on Thursday], around 11:05 p.m. [local time, 20:05 GMT], the Israeli enemy has carried out an air aggression from the occupied Syrian Golan Heights, having struck some positions in the southern region [of Syria]. Our air defense systems have responded to the aggressor's missiles and shot down most of them," the defense ministry said in a statement.

The attack has resulted in material damage, the ministry added.
Smoke billows above buildings after an Israeli strike on the outskirts of Damascus on November 22, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.12.2023
Military
Two Syrian Soldiers Injured in Israel's Attack on Damascus Governorate
17 December, 20:22 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала