Israeli Army Destroys Three Hamas Tunnel Shafts

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it had destroyed three tunnel shafts of Palestinian movement Hamas.

According to the statement, the Israeli army "located and destroyed" three Hamas tunnel shafts near Rantisi Hospital and in the nearby high school. The statement specified that "an underground network running under the hospital and leading to the heart of Gaza City" connected the tunnel shafts. The IDF reported that the tunnels were also used as command and control centers.On October 7, Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip while its fighters breached the border, opening fire on the military and civilians. As a result, over 1,200 people in Israel were killed. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza and launched a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. Over 21,100 people have been killed so far in Gaza as a result of Israeli strikes, local authorities said. On November 24, Qatar mediated a deal between Israel and Hamas on a temporary truce and the exchange of some of the prisoners and hostages, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. The ceasefire was extended several times and expired on December 1.

