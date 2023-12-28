International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Lavrov Calls Zelensky's Peace Plan 'Figment of Sick Imagination'
Lavrov Calls Zelensky's Peace Plan 'Figment of Sick Imagination'
The peace plan proposed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is "a figment of a sick imagination," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Sputnik and the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.
"The goal was to force them [countries] to sign Zelensky's 'peace formula," which is simply a figment of a sick imagination. Because, no matter what was written there ... The main thing is 'Russia, go to the borders of 1991, give up Crimea, give up Donbass," Lavrov said, commenting on the attempts of Western countries to encourage developing countries to join Zelensky's plan. Ten days ago, another meeting on this peace plan was held in complete secrecy with the participation of Western countries and some countries of the Global South, the minister added. "Those of our close allies who participated in this meeting, like-minded people, they did not promise anyone to keep any secrets from us on an issue that has to do with Russia," Lavrov said.
09:29 GMT 28.12.2023
People of Crimea rally for reunification with Russia ahead of referendum.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The peace plan proposed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is "a figment of a sick imagination," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Sputnik and the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.
"The goal was to force them [countries] to sign Zelensky's 'peace formula," which is simply a figment of a sick imagination. Because, no matter what was written there ... The main thing is 'Russia, go to the borders of 1991, give up Crimea, give up Donbass," Lavrov said, commenting on the attempts of Western countries to encourage developing countries to join Zelensky's plan.
Ten days ago, another meeting on this peace plan was held in complete secrecy with the participation of Western countries and some countries of the Global South, the minister added.
"Those of our close allies who participated in this meeting, like-minded people, they did not promise anyone to keep any secrets from us on an issue that has to do with Russia," Lavrov said.
