International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231228/lavrov-sits-down-with-sputnik-for-exclusive-interview--1115847890.html
Lavrov Sits Down With Sputnik For Exclusive Interview
Lavrov Sits Down With Sputnik For Exclusive Interview
Foreign Policy Chief will elaborate on Russia’s stance on most pressing issues of international agenda and geopolitics.
2023-12-28T08:36+0000
2023-12-28T08:43+0000
world
sergey lavrov
rossiya segodnya
foreign policy
russian foreign ministry
sputnik
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/14/1115710735_0:0:3065:1725_1920x0_80_0_0_022c3b54cbbd892c0fc13946f2b8d206.jpg
Sputnik brings you a live broadcast from Moscow on Thursday, December 28, featuring Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov giving an interview to Sputnik and Rossiya 24.The interview is being conducted by Dmitry Kiselev, the director general of Rossiya Segodnya, which is the parent media group of Sputnik.Previously, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Lavrov would outline the pillars of Russian foreign policy and share his opinion on key matters on the global agenda.Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Lavrov gives an interview to Dmitry Kiselev, Director General of Rossiya Segodnya, Sputnik's parent media group
Lavrov gives an interview to Dmitry Kiselev, Director General of Rossiya Segodnya, Sputnik's parent media group
2023-12-28T08:36+0000
true
PT1S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/14/1115710735_233:0:2964:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3419118acdcb9a9a2000406a0d93960a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia's foreign policy, sergey lavrov, lavrov, foreign affairs russia
russia's foreign policy, sergey lavrov, lavrov, foreign affairs russia

Lavrov Sits Down With Sputnik For Exclusive Interview

08:36 GMT 28.12.2023 (Updated: 08:43 GMT 28.12.2023)
© Sputnik / Kristina Kormilitsyna / Go to the mediabankRussian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov attends a news conference following a joint meeting of the boards of the Russian and Belarusian Foreign Ministries in Moscow, Russia
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov attends a news conference following a joint meeting of the boards of the Russian and Belarusian Foreign Ministries in Moscow, Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.12.2023
© Sputnik / Kristina Kormilitsyna
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Russia's top diplomat will clarify the country's stance on the most crucial issues on the international agenda and geopolitics.
Sputnik brings you a live broadcast from Moscow on Thursday, December 28, featuring Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov giving an interview to Sputnik and Rossiya 24.
The interview is being conducted by Dmitry Kiselev, the director general of Rossiya Segodnya, which is the parent media group of Sputnik.
Previously, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Lavrov would outline the pillars of Russian foreign policy and share his opinion on key matters on the global agenda.
Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!
© Ruptly
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала