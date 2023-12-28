https://sputnikglobe.com/20231228/lavrov-sits-down-with-sputnik-for-exclusive-interview--1115847890.html

Lavrov Sits Down With Sputnik For Exclusive Interview

Lavrov Sits Down With Sputnik For Exclusive Interview

Foreign Policy Chief will elaborate on Russia’s stance on most pressing issues of international agenda and geopolitics.

2023-12-28T08:36+0000

2023-12-28T08:36+0000

2023-12-28T08:43+0000

world

sergey lavrov

rossiya segodnya

foreign policy

russian foreign ministry

sputnik

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/14/1115710735_0:0:3065:1725_1920x0_80_0_0_022c3b54cbbd892c0fc13946f2b8d206.jpg

Sputnik brings you a live broadcast from Moscow on Thursday, December 28, featuring Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov giving an interview to Sputnik and Rossiya 24.The interview is being conducted by Dmitry Kiselev, the director general of Rossiya Segodnya, which is the parent media group of Sputnik.Previously, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Lavrov would outline the pillars of Russian foreign policy and share his opinion on key matters on the global agenda.Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Lavrov gives an interview to Dmitry Kiselev, Director General of Rossiya Segodnya, Sputnik's parent media group Lavrov gives an interview to Dmitry Kiselev, Director General of Rossiya Segodnya, Sputnik's parent media group 2023-12-28T08:36+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia's foreign policy, sergey lavrov, lavrov, foreign affairs russia