Russia to Test New Remote-Controlled IFV in Special Operation Zone - Rostec Head

Russia's newest remote-controlled infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) will be tested in combat conditions in the zone of the special military operation, the head of Russian state-owned defense corporation Rostec, Sergey Chemezov, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"The vehicle is now undergoing tests, and after their completion, I think it will be tested in the special operation zone," Chemezov said in an interview. He added that remote control was a very promising technology that would allow IFVs to be used in the most dangerous areas without the risk of hitting the crew. "Moreover, we plan to use the remote control kit not only on the BMP-3 [IFV]. In the near future, for example, the 2S25M self-propelled anti-tank gun may be equipped with such a kit," Chemezov added. The All-Russian Scientific-Research Institute Signal, a member of Rostec's High-Precision Complexes Holding, has developed a robotic version of the BMP-3 with the Sinitsa combat module, which can operate without a crew. The vehicle can be remotely controlled by an operator from a mobile control center mounted on a vehicle base, but an electronic tablet is also sufficient for the new IFV. The Prometheus robotization complex developed by Rostec allows to transform any armored vehicle into a robotic complex. The robotization is carried out by installing electric actuators on the controls used by humans. As a result, armored vehicles can be used in both manned and unmanned versions.

