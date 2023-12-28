https://sputnikglobe.com/20231228/russian-forces-seize-marinka-as-congress-adjourns-with-no-ukraine-funds-1115841741.html
Russian Forces Seize Marinka as Congress Adjourns with No Ukraine Funds
The Town of Marinka, a platform used for attacks on civilian targets in Donetsk, was officially taken by Russian forces on Christmas day.
Laith Marouf, a broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the ceasefire between the Houthis and Saudi Arabia, plus an update on the Gaza conflict.Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss the Town of Marinka, a platform used for attacks on civilian targets in Donetsk, that Russian forces officially took on Christmas day.Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of America's Undeclared War, discusses the Latin American struggle against US imperialism and the contrasting strategies of the US and China.James Counts Early, former Assistant Secretary of Education and Public Service at the Smithsonian Institution and board member at the Institute for Policy Studies in Washington, DC, joins us to discuss the FBI investigation of funds approved for Juan Guaido and the border conflict between Venezuela and Guyana.Dr. Radhika Desai, author and professor in the Department of Political Studies and Director of the Geopolitical Economy Research Group at the University of Manitoba in Canada, discusses the wars spawned by the fading US hegemon's attempt to hold on to power.Jim Kavanagh, whose work can be found at Jim Kavanagh's Substack and thepolemicist.net, joins us to discuss the 2024 election. Charges against former President Trump may be a factor in his rising poll numbers, and the deep state/media accuses all US adversaries of election meddling.James Carey, host of The Left is Dead podcast, joins us to discuss Israel's actions in the West Bank and politics in the occupied territories.Fiorella Isabel, journalist, geopolitical analyst, and host of YouTube Channel Fiorella in Moscow, joins us to discuss the crisis in the Red Sea.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
04:06 GMT 28.12.2023 (Updated: 14:46 GMT 28.12.2023)
The Town of Marinka, a platform used for attacks on civilian targets in Donetsk, was officially taken by Russian forces on Christmas day.
Laith Marouf, a broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the ceasefire between the Houthis and Saudi Arabia, plus an update on the Gaza conflict.
Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss the Town of Marinka, a platform used for attacks on civilian targets in Donetsk, that Russian forces officially took on Christmas day.
Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of America's Undeclared War, discusses the Latin American struggle against US imperialism and the contrasting strategies of the US and China.
James Counts Early, former Assistant Secretary of Education and Public Service at the Smithsonian Institution and board member at the Institute for Policy Studies in Washington, DC, joins us to discuss the FBI investigation of funds approved for Juan Guaido and the border conflict between Venezuela and Guyana.
Dr. Radhika Desai, author and professor in the Department of Political Studies and Director of the Geopolitical Economy Research Group at the University of Manitoba in Canada, discusses the wars spawned by the fading US hegemon's attempt to hold on to power.
Jim Kavanagh
, whose work can be found at Jim Kavanagh's Substack and thepolemicist.net
, joins us to discuss the 2024 election. Charges against former President Trump may be a factor in his rising poll numbers, and the deep state/media accuses all US adversaries of election meddling.
James Carey, host of The Left is Dead podcast, joins us to discuss Israel's actions in the West Bank and politics in the occupied territories.
Fiorella Isabel, journalist, geopolitical analyst, and host of YouTube Channel Fiorella in Moscow, joins us to discuss the crisis in the Red Sea.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
