https://sputnikglobe.com/20231228/russian-military-captures-key-city-as-ukrainian-lines-collapse-1115844527.html

Russian Military Captures Key City as Ukrainian Lines Collapse

Russian Military Captures Key City as Ukrainian Lines Collapse

On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins delved into a wide array of topics from around the globe, including the Russian military's strategic advance west of Donetsk city.

2023-12-28T04:15+0000

2023-12-28T04:15+0000

2023-12-28T14:55+0000

the backstory

migrants

gaza strip

ukraine

colorado

michigan

joe biden

donald trump

donetsk

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/1b/1115843985_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_24c62c96dbdcf4b4440421e56aad5ebb.png

Russian Military Captures Key City as Ukrainian Lines Collapse On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins delved into a wide array of topics from around the globe, including the Russian military's strategic advance west of Donetsk city.

Dave Williams - Chair of Colorado Republican PartyMark Sleboda - International Relations and Security AnalystKevork Almassian - Independent Journalist and Host of Syriana AnalysisRick Sanchez - Journalist and Host of Direct Impact on RTThe Backstory began on Wednesday with an in-depth discussion on Donald Trump's candidacy for the 2024 election, as he faces attempts to prevent his name from appearing on ballots. Host Rachel Blevins spoke to the Chair of the Colorado Republican Party Dave Williams about the Michigan Supreme Court's decision and Colorado's unprecedented move.Later in the hour, Rachel spoke to international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda about the Russian military's strategic advance west of Donetsk city, as their troops captured the city of Maryinka.Rachel would conclude the show by hosting veteran journalist and host of Direct Impact Rick Sanchez on the topic of the migrant crisis in the southern US, as American officials worry the situation will get worse in the coming days.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

gaza strip

ukraine

colorado

michigan

donetsk

donbass

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Rachel Blevins

Rachel Blevins

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rachel Blevins

migrants, gaza strip, ukraine, colorado, michigan, joe biden, donald trump, аудио, donetsk, donbass, radio, colorado