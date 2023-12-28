https://sputnikglobe.com/20231228/russian-military-captures-key-city-as-ukrainian-lines-collapse-1115844527.html
Russian Military Captures Key City as Ukrainian Lines Collapse
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins delved into a wide array of topics from around the globe, including the Russian military's strategic advance west of Donetsk city.
Russian Military Captures Key City as Ukrainian Lines Collapse
Dave Williams - Chair of Colorado Republican Party
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst
Kevork Almassian - Independent Journalist and Host of Syriana Analysis
Rick Sanchez - Journalist and Host of Direct Impact on RT

The Backstory began on Wednesday with an in-depth discussion on Donald Trump's candidacy for the 2024 election, as he faces attempts to prevent his name from appearing on ballots. Host Rachel Blevins spoke to the Chair of the Colorado Republican Party Dave Williams about the Michigan Supreme Court's decision and Colorado's unprecedented move.

Later in the hour, Rachel spoke to international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda about the Russian military's strategic advance west of Donetsk city, as their troops captured the city of Maryinka.

Rachel would conclude the show by hosting veteran journalist and host of Direct Impact Rick Sanchez on the topic of the migrant crisis in the southern US, as American officials worry the situation will get worse in the coming days.

The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
04:15 GMT 28.12.2023
The Backstory began on Wednesday with an in-depth discussion on Donald Trump's candidacy for the 2024 election, as he faces attempts to prevent his name from appearing on ballots. Host Rachel Blevins spoke to the Chair of the Colorado Republican Party Dave Williams about the Michigan Supreme Court's decision and Colorado's unprecedented move.
Later in the hour, Rachel spoke to international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda about the Russian military's strategic advance west of Donetsk city, as their troops captured the city of Maryinka.
Rachel would conclude the show by hosting veteran journalist and host of Direct Impact Rick Sanchez on the topic of the migrant crisis in the southern US, as American officials worry the situation will get worse in the coming days.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
