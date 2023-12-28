International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Watch Russian Lancet Drones Hammer Ukrainian Tank and Artillery
Since the start of special military operation, Russia has been actively using military drones to take out Ukrainian forces with precise surgical strikes. Most famous Russian drone has a name that speaks for itself – Lancet – referring to a knife used in medicine.
Russia's Ministry of Defense published a footage that shows Russian airborne troops using Lancet kamikaze drones to obliterate Ukrainian tank and self-propelled gun, as well as military vehicle.According to Ministry's statement, airborne troops detected Ukrainian units in right bank of Dnepr while scouting the area with reconnaissance UAVs. In order to destroy them, Lancet kamikaze drones were used.Earlier, numerous Western media outlets reported that Lancet drones became "worst nightmare" for Ukrainian forces.
Watch Russian Lancet Drones Hammer Ukrainian Tank and Artillery

Russia’s Ministry of Defense published a footage that shows Russian airborne troops using Lancet kamikaze drones to obliterate Ukrainian tank and self-propelled gun, as well as military vehicle.
According to Ministry’s statement, airborne troops detected Ukrainian units in right bank of Dnepr while scouting the area with reconnaissance UAVs. In order to destroy them, Lancet kamikaze drones were used.
Earlier, numerous Western media outlets reported that Lancet drones became “worst nightmare” for Ukrainian forces.
