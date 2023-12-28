https://sputnikglobe.com/20231228/watch-russian-uragan-rocket-artillery-fire-at-ukrainian-troops-1115857968.html

Watch Russian Uragan Rocket Artillery Fire at Ukrainian Troops

Watch Russian Uragan Rocket Artillery Fire at Ukrainian Troops

In this video, originally shared online by the Russian Ministry of Defense, a BM-27 Uragan multiple-launch rocket system can be seen moving into position and unleashing a barrage of rockets before departing from the area.

2023-12-28T16:06+0000

2023-12-28T16:06+0000

2023-12-28T16:06+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

donetsk people’s republic

uragan

video

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/1c/1115858411_0:11:1415:807_1920x0_80_0_0_632cc1550e3e292578cec321c564eec2.png

In this video, originally shared online by the Russian Ministry of Defense, a BM-27 Uragan multiple-launch rocket system can be seen moving into position and unleashing a barrage of rockets before departing from the area.According to a statement released by the ministry, Russian troops operating these weapons have recently delivered a stinging blow to the Ukrainian forces positioned some five kilometers away from the frontline in the Ugledar sector.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Andrei Dergalin

Andrei Dergalin

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Watch Russian Uragan Rocket Artillery Fire at Ukrainian Troops Watch Russian Uragan Rocket Artillery Fire at Ukrainian Troops 2023-12-28T16:06+0000 true PT0M27S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Andrei Dergalin

russia military operation in ukraine, bm 27 uragan