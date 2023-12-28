International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Watch Russian Uragan Rocket Artillery Fire at Ukrainian Troops
Watch Russian Uragan Rocket Artillery Fire at Ukrainian Troops
In this video, originally shared online by the Russian Ministry of Defense, a BM-27 Uragan multiple-launch rocket system can be seen moving into position and unleashing a barrage of rockets before departing from the area.
In this video, originally shared online by the Russian Ministry of Defense, a BM-27 Uragan multiple-launch rocket system can be seen moving into position and unleashing a barrage of rockets before departing from the area.According to a statement released by the ministry, Russian troops operating these weapons have recently delivered a stinging blow to the Ukrainian forces positioned some five kilometers away from the frontline in the Ugledar sector.
russia military operation in ukraine, bm 27 uragan

Watch Russian Uragan Rocket Artillery Fire at Ukrainian Troops

16:06 GMT 28.12.2023
© Sputnik
Andrei Dergalin
Russian troops continue to drive Ukrainian forces from the Donetsk People’s Republic, hammering the enemy with everything they have.
In this video, originally shared online by the Russian Ministry of Defense, a BM-27 Uragan multiple-launch rocket system can be seen moving into position and unleashing a barrage of rockets before departing from the area.
According to a statement released by the ministry, Russian troops operating these weapons have recently delivered a stinging blow to the Ukrainian forces positioned some five kilometers away from the frontline in the Ugledar sector.
