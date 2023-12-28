https://sputnikglobe.com/20231228/west-now-seeks-to-force-negotiated-end-of-ukrainian-conflict-1115858882.html

West Seeking to Force Negotiated End to Ukrainian Conflict

The United States and the European Union are looking to shore up Ukraine’s position in potential future negotiations with Russia to end the war, Politico reported on Wednesday, citing a White House official and a Washington-based EU diplomat.

The shift would focus away from the unrealistic goal of Ukraine achieving a military victory over Russia, the report said. With Ukraine’s counteroffensive effectively stalled and the unclear future of continued US military funding, US and European officials are quietly considering the redeployment of Ukrainian forces to the east to bolster their defensive position against Russian forces there instead, the report said. A senior US official also reportedly confirmed the unofficial change in policy. The new policy also involves helping Ukraine bolster its defenses along its northern border with Belarus and rebuilding its own defense industry to supply itself with weapons, the report said. The shift does not mean Ukraine will not launch new offensives but implies that future negotiations would likely involve relinquishing some Ukrainian territory to Russia, away from Ukraine’s stated goal of recovering all of its land. A congressional official said the Biden administration could not publicly admit to a shift away from the stated unconditional support for Ukraine to preparing for peace talks with Russia at a time when President Joe Biden faces a tough re-election campaign in 2024. The European diplomat said the European Union’s threats to expedite Ukraine's membership in NATO were also part of the strategic shift to put Ukraine in the best possible position to negotiate with Russia.

