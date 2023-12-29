https://sputnikglobe.com/20231229/boeing-calls-on-airlines-to-reinspect-737-max-jets-after-officials-uncover-loose-bolt-issue-1115865346.html

Boeing Calls on Airlines to Reinspect 737 Max Jets After Officials Uncover ‘Loose Bolt’ Issue

Boeing Calls on Airlines to Reinspect 737 Max Jets After Officials Uncover ‘Loose Bolt’ Issue

Boeing, the airplane maker, is urging all airlines to inspect their 737 MAX airplanes for a “possible loose bolt” in the rudder control system.

2023-12-29T00:37+0000

2023-12-29T00:37+0000

2023-12-29T00:34+0000

beyond politics

boeing

boeing 737 max

airplane parts

federal aviation administration (faa)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/1c/1115865100_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_9b0bcfcb896eb95b91b05606d934697d.jpg

Boeing, the airplane maker, is urging all airlines to inspect their 737 MAX airplanes for a “possible loose bolt” in the rudder control system. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) released a statement on Thursday saying they were “closely monitoring” inspections.“Boeing recommended the inspections after an international operator discovered a bolt with a missing nut while performing routine maintenance on a mechanism in the rudder-control linkage,” the FAA wrote. An airplane’s rudder helps control and stabilize an aircraft while it’s in flight.The inspections will take about two hours per plane, said Boeing. At least 1,370 planes that are in service across the world will be inspected for the loose bolt.“The FAA will consider additional action based on any further discovery of loose or missing hardware,” said the FAA.Boeing has said that they recommend airlines inspect their MAXs within two weeks. But this issue will not affect the older-model 737 Next Generation planes, they add.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20210409/citing-electrical-issues-boeing-advises-16-airlines-to-ground-embattled-737-max-jets--1082587031.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

boeing, airlines, airplanes, 737 max, airplane inspection, airplane parts, faa, federal aviation administration