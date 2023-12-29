https://sputnikglobe.com/20231229/boeing-calls-on-airlines-to-reinspect-737-max-jets-after-officials-uncover-loose-bolt-issue-1115865346.html
Boeing Calls on Airlines to Reinspect 737 Max Jets After Officials Uncover 'Loose Bolt' Issue
Boeing, the airplane maker, is urging all airlines to inspect their 737 MAX airplanes for a "possible loose bolt" in the rudder control system.
Boeing, the airplane maker, is urging all airlines to inspect their 737 MAX airplanes for a “possible loose bolt” in the rudder control system. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) released a statement on Thursday saying they were “closely monitoring” inspections.“Boeing recommended the inspections after an international operator discovered a bolt with a missing nut while performing routine maintenance on a mechanism in the rudder-control linkage,” the FAA wrote. An airplane’s rudder helps control and stabilize an aircraft while it’s in flight.The inspections will take about two hours per plane, said Boeing. At least 1,370 planes that are in service across the world will be inspected for the loose bolt.“The FAA will consider additional action based on any further discovery of loose or missing hardware,” said the FAA.Boeing has said that they recommend airlines inspect their MAXs within two weeks. But this issue will not affect the older-model 737 Next Generation planes, they add.

Boeing Calls on Airlines to Reinspect 737 Max Jets After Officials Uncover ‘Loose Bolt’ Issue
The troubled 737 MAX jets first caught headlines after two major crashes in 2018 and 2019, which resulted in the death of more than 300 people. A worldwide grounding was later announced as a result.
Boeing, the airplane maker, is urging all airlines to inspect their 737 MAX airplanes for a “possible loose bolt” in the rudder control system. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA
) released a statement on Thursday saying they were “closely monitoring” inspections.
“Under consultation with the FAA, Boeing has issued a Multi-Operator Message (MOM), urging operators of newer single-aisle airplanes to inspect specific tie rods that control rudder movement for possible loose hardware,” the FAA said in their statement.
“Boeing recommended the inspections after an international operator discovered a bolt with a missing nut while performing routine maintenance on a mechanism in the rudder-control linkage,” the FAA wrote. An airplane’s rudder helps control and stabilize an aircraft while it’s in flight.
The inspections will take about two hours per plane, said Boeing. At least 1,370 planes that are in service across the world will be inspected for the loose bolt.
“The issue identified on the particular airplane has been remedied,” a Boeing spokesperson said in a statement. “Out of an abundance of caution, we are recommending operators inspect their 737 MAX airplanes and inform us of any findings.”
“The FAA will consider additional action based on any further discovery of loose or missing hardware,” said the FAA.
This is not the first time Boeing has experienced issues with their 737 MAX jets. In October 2018, 189 people were killed when a new Boeing 737 MAX 8 crashed off the coast of Indonesia. Six months later, 157 people died when another 737 MAX 8 crashed just minutes into a flight over Ethiopia.
The 737 MAX line was subsequently grounded for 20 months across the globe, and cost Boeing more than $20 billion in legal settlements.
Boeing has said that they recommend airlines inspect their MAXs within two weeks. But this issue will not affect the older-model 737 Next Generation planes, they add.