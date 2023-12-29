International
Check Out Prototypes of Russia's 'Jihad Mobile' Vehicles
These vehicles will be armed with machine guns and grenade launches to support Russian infantry in offensive operation. In addition, they will be capable of battlefield reconnaissance.
The head of Russia's Chechen Republic Ramzan Kadyrov was shown prototypes of 'jihad mobile' vehicles, which will be soon delivered to the special military operation zone.'Jihad mobiles' are light and swift maneuverable vehicles that are expected to fight on the frontline. They are assembled in the Chechen Republic, which is predominantly Islamic – so, they are named after a religious concept that implies a struggle for a righteous cause.
Check Out Prototypes of Russia's 'Jihad Mobile' Vehicles

The head of Russia's Chechen Republic Ramzan Kadyrov was shown prototypes of 'jihad mobile' vehicles, which will be soon delivered to the special military operation zone.
'Jihad mobiles' are light and swift maneuverable vehicles that are expected to fight on the frontline. They are assembled in the Chechen Republic, which is predominantly Islamic – so, they are named after a religious concept that implies a struggle for a righteous cause.
0
