https://sputnikglobe.com/20231229/is-talk-of-peace-in-ukraine-a-washington-deception-1115885032.html
Is Talk of Peace in Ukraine a Washington ‘Deception’?
Is Talk of Peace in Ukraine a Washington ‘Deception’?
New analysis has suggested an end to the Ukraine conflict could present opportunity for diplomacy. But ex-diplomat Jim Jatras says Russia should be on guard, warning that talk of negotiations could be a US ruse to buy Kiev time.
2023-12-29T23:22+0000
2023-12-29T23:22+0000
2023-12-29T23:18+0000
analysis
us
ukraine
russia
jim jatras
washington
ukraine crisis
diktat
john kiriakou
boris johnson
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/0e/1111867520_0:82:1585:974_1920x0_80_0_0_ccc2597722a6043868de28bb10d2138d.jpg
Analysis has emerged recently suggesting the conflict in Ukraine could be drawing to a close, presenting the opportunity for diplomacy. But former US diplomat Jim Jatras says Russia should be on guard against premature declarations that peace is at hand, warning that talk of negotiations could be a ruse by Washington to buy time for Kiev.The former senior foreign policy adviser to Senate Republicans made the claim Friday on Sputnik’s Political Misfits program.“If I were in the Russians’ shoes, that's [negotiation] the last thing I would do,” said Jatras. “I would basically go forward with their military advantage and impose a settlement on Ukraine through military diktat.”“I think that these articles [that] are being floated – notably the one in the New York Times that the Russians are desperate for some kind of agreement – are designed… to trick the Russians into a kind of a phony deal like ‘Minsk 2’,” added the analyst. The so-called Minsk accords were the culmination of internationally-mediated negotiations after Ukraine’s Euromaidan coup in 2014. The agreements were ostensibly designed to resolve tensions between Ukraine and Russia and respond to the demands of separatists in Ukraine’s eastern Donbass region.Former French President Franсois Hollande confirmed the negotiations were merely a stalling tactic to allow Ukraine to strengthen its military, an account which was recently verified by former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.Jatras said recent Western discussion of renewed negotiation may also be insincere.“If you look at the latest posts on X from Dmitri Medvedev, he's making it pretty clear that they're not going to fall for that,” said the ex-diplomat. “Does that mean that's true or not? I don't know.”Host John Kiriakou noted Russia’s missile attack on Ukraine Thursday night, in which the country fired some 120 rockets at Ukrainian cities and also utilized exploding drones. Kiriakou speculated the attack could be designed to allow Russia to negotiate from “a position of strength” in any upcoming peace talks.But Jatras insisted he doesn’t believe Washington is “genuine” about the idea, even as Republicans in Congress say they will not approve another round of military aid to Ukraine.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231229/beginning-of-the-end-of-ukraine-conflict-sees-chance-for-diplomacy-negotiation-1115868244.html
ukraine
russia
washington
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/0e/1111867520_89:0:1497:1056_1920x0_80_0_0_8bf2e94c3d0c1305af99cbc96c76ec6d.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
what are us plans with ukraine conflict, is peace in ukraine part of us ruse, is us looking to create minsk 2 accords, what are the minsk accords
what are us plans with ukraine conflict, is peace in ukraine part of us ruse, is us looking to create minsk 2 accords, what are the minsk accords
Is Talk of Peace in Ukraine a Washington ‘Deception’?
Analyst Jim Jatras warns against Western attempts to dupe Russia with false promises of negotiation similar to the Minsk accords.
Analysis has emerged recently suggesting the conflict in Ukraine could be drawing to a close
, presenting the opportunity for diplomacy. But former US diplomat Jim Jatras says Russia should be on guard against premature declarations that peace is at hand, warning that talk of negotiations could be a ruse by Washington to buy time for Kiev.
The former senior foreign policy adviser to Senate Republicans made the claim Friday on Sputnik’s Political Misfits program
.
“If I were in the Russians’ shoes, that's [negotiation] the last thing I would do,” said Jatras. “I would basically go forward with their military advantage and impose a settlement on Ukraine through military diktat.”
“I think that these articles [that] are being floated – notably the one in the New York Times that the Russians are desperate for some kind of agreement – are designed… to trick the Russians into a kind of a phony deal like ‘Minsk 2’,” added the analyst.
“Where they get all sorts of promises [and] they forgo their military advantage in order to fall for another deception where they can put Ukraine on hold for a while while the United States and our allies focus on other things like Gaza or the Chinese or something like that.”
The so-called Minsk accords were the culmination of internationally-mediated negotiations after Ukraine’s Euromaidan coup in 2014. The agreements were ostensibly designed to resolve tensions between Ukraine and Russia and respond to the demands of separatists in Ukraine’s eastern Donbass region.
Although Ukrainian President Voloydymyr Zelensky ran on implementing the accords, he abandoned the effort once elected, under pressure from fascist and nationalist forces in the country.
It was later revealed that former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, at the instruction of the United States, urged Ukraine to reject the agreement to increase the chance of military conflict between Ukraine and Russia.
Former French President Franсois Hollande confirmed the negotiations were merely a stalling tactic
to allow Ukraine to strengthen its military, an account which was recently verified
by former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.
Jatras said recent Western discussion of renewed negotiation may also be insincere.
“If you look at the latest posts on X from Dmitri Medvedev, he's making it pretty clear that they're not going to fall for that,” said the ex-diplomat. “Does that mean that's true or not? I don't know.”
“I think that's part of what I described earlier as part of a deception,” he added, “part of an attempt by people in Washington to look reasonable, to get Russians engaged in the talks, get them to to slow down what seems to be a kind of a rolling offensive right now that at some point in my opinion would cause the Ukrainian army to crack and maybe the Ukrainian state to crumble.”
Host John Kiriakou noted Russia’s missile attack on Ukraine Thursday night, in which the country fired some 120 rockets at Ukrainian cities and also utilized exploding drones. Kiriakou speculated the attack could be designed to allow Russia to negotiate from “a position of strength” in any upcoming peace talks.
But Jatras insisted he doesn’t believe Washington is “genuine” about the idea, even as Republicans in Congress say they will not approve another round of military aid to Ukraine.