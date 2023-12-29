https://sputnikglobe.com/20231229/is-talk-of-peace-in-ukraine-a-washington-deception-1115885032.html

Is Talk of Peace in Ukraine a Washington ‘Deception’?

Is Talk of Peace in Ukraine a Washington ‘Deception’?

New analysis has suggested an end to the Ukraine conflict could present opportunity for diplomacy. But ex-diplomat Jim Jatras says Russia should be on guard, warning that talk of negotiations could be a US ruse to buy Kiev time.

2023-12-29T23:22+0000

2023-12-29T23:22+0000

2023-12-29T23:18+0000

analysis

us

ukraine

russia

jim jatras

washington

ukraine crisis

diktat

john kiriakou

boris johnson

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/0e/1111867520_0:82:1585:974_1920x0_80_0_0_ccc2597722a6043868de28bb10d2138d.jpg

Analysis has emerged recently suggesting the conflict in Ukraine could be drawing to a close, presenting the opportunity for diplomacy. But former US diplomat Jim Jatras says Russia should be on guard against premature declarations that peace is at hand, warning that talk of negotiations could be a ruse by Washington to buy time for Kiev.The former senior foreign policy adviser to Senate Republicans made the claim Friday on Sputnik’s Political Misfits program.“If I were in the Russians’ shoes, that's [negotiation] the last thing I would do,” said Jatras. “I would basically go forward with their military advantage and impose a settlement on Ukraine through military diktat.”“I think that these articles [that] are being floated – notably the one in the New York Times that the Russians are desperate for some kind of agreement – are designed… to trick the Russians into a kind of a phony deal like ‘Minsk 2’,” added the analyst. The so-called Minsk accords were the culmination of internationally-mediated negotiations after Ukraine’s Euromaidan coup in 2014. The agreements were ostensibly designed to resolve tensions between Ukraine and Russia and respond to the demands of separatists in Ukraine’s eastern Donbass region.Former French President Franсois Hollande confirmed the negotiations were merely a stalling tactic to allow Ukraine to strengthen its military, an account which was recently verified by former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.Jatras said recent Western discussion of renewed negotiation may also be insincere.“If you look at the latest posts on X from Dmitri Medvedev, he's making it pretty clear that they're not going to fall for that,” said the ex-diplomat. “Does that mean that's true or not? I don't know.”Host John Kiriakou noted Russia’s missile attack on Ukraine Thursday night, in which the country fired some 120 rockets at Ukrainian cities and also utilized exploding drones. Kiriakou speculated the attack could be designed to allow Russia to negotiate from “a position of strength” in any upcoming peace talks.But Jatras insisted he doesn’t believe Washington is “genuine” about the idea, even as Republicans in Congress say they will not approve another round of military aid to Ukraine.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231229/beginning-of-the-end-of-ukraine-conflict-sees-chance-for-diplomacy-negotiation-1115868244.html

ukraine

russia

washington

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

what are us plans with ukraine conflict, is peace in ukraine part of us ruse, is us looking to create minsk 2 accords, what are the minsk accords