https://sputnikglobe.com/20231229/israel-expands-gaza-offensive-will-lebanon-be-next-1115867255.html

Israel Expands Gaza Offensive: Will Lebanon be Next?

On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed a number of topics from around the globe, including the Israeli military's expanded operation inside Gaza and the Lebanese border.

2023-12-29T04:09+0000

Dr. Ramzy Baroud - Internationally-Acclaimed Writer, Author and Media ConsultantAndrew Arthur - Resident Fellow in Law and Policy at the Center for Immigration StudiesKJ Noh - Author, Journalist and Geopolitical AnalystNebojsa Malic - Journalist at RTThe Backstory began Thursday's show by hosting renowned writer Dr. Ramzy Baroud on a discussion regarding the Israeli military's expanded operation and the prospects of a war with Lebanon's Hezbollah.Later in the first hour, host Rachel Blevins spoke to resident fellow at CIS Andrew Arthur about the ongoing migration crisis at the southern border of the US.Rachel began the last hour of the show by hosting geopolitical analyst KJ Noh on the topic of the US' attempt to restore the CIA's espionage capabilities in China after Beijing cracked down on the foreign intelligence service's agents inside the country.In the last half hour of the show, Rachel spoke to journalist Nebojsa Malic about presidential candidate Nikki Haley's latest controversies.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

