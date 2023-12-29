https://sputnikglobe.com/20231229/moscow-calls-for-an-immediate-ceasefire-in-gaza-1115864617.html

Russia Calls for an Immediate Ceasefire in Gaza

Russia Calls for an Immediate Ceasefire in Gaza

The Russian Foreign Ministry has denounced both terrorism and collective punishment as unacceptable and demands that the vicious circle of violence in the Gaza conflict be brought to an end.

2023-12-29T04:07+0000

2023-12-29T04:07+0000

2023-12-29T10:07+0000

the critical hour

radio

ukraine

gaza strip

china

serbia

hunter biden

south korea

nato

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/1c/1115864383_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_6a1cd0d260f2e7b8e55968a7a44f17b2.png

Moscow Calls for an Immediate Ceasefire in Gaza The Russian Foreign Ministry has denounced both terrorism and collective punishment as unacceptable and demands that the vicious circle of violence in the Gaza conflict be brought to an end.

Laith Marouf, a broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss Moscow’s demand for a ceasefire in Gaza, the Red Sea crisis, and pro-Palestine protests in the US.George Koo, journalist, social activist, and international business consultant, joins us to discuss tensions between the US and China and the potential for conflict on the Korean Peninsula.Regis Tremblay, an American citizen in Crimea, discusses US aid to Ukraine, the attempted Western coup in Serbia, and Russian relations with both India and Japan.Steve Poikonen, host of AM WakeUp & SlowNewsDay live on Rokfin & Rumble, joins us to discuss the FBI actions with the Hunter Biden laptop and the 2024 election cycle.Rachel Blevins, journalist and host of The Backstory, joins us to discuss the effects of US/NATO domination on Europe.Jon Jeter, journalist and author, joins us to discuss a review of the neocon policy disasters at home and abroad in 2023. The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

ukraine

gaza strip

china

serbia

south korea

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Wilmer Leon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

Wilmer Leon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Wilmer Leon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

radio, ukraine, gaza strip, china, serbia, hunter biden, аудио, south korea, nato, fbi, israel-gaza conflict, israel