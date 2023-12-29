https://sputnikglobe.com/20231229/moscow-calls-for-an-immediate-ceasefire-in-gaza-1115864617.html
Russia Calls for an Immediate Ceasefire in Gaza
The Russian Foreign Ministry has denounced both terrorism and collective punishment as unacceptable and demands that the vicious circle of violence in the Gaza conflict be brought to an end.
Laith Marouf, a broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss Moscow's demand for a ceasefire in Gaza, the Red Sea crisis, and pro-Palestine protests in the US.George Koo, journalist, social activist, and international business consultant, joins us to discuss tensions between the US and China and the potential for conflict on the Korean Peninsula.Regis Tremblay, an American citizen in Crimea, discusses US aid to Ukraine, the attempted Western coup in Serbia, and Russian relations with both India and Japan.Steve Poikonen, host of AM WakeUp & SlowNewsDay live on Rokfin & Rumble, joins us to discuss the FBI actions with the Hunter Biden laptop and the 2024 election cycle.Rachel Blevins, journalist and host of The Backstory, joins us to discuss the effects of US/NATO domination on Europe.Jon Jeter, journalist and author, joins us to discuss a review of the neocon policy disasters at home and abroad in 2023. The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
Russia Calls for an Immediate Ceasefire in Gaza
04:07 GMT 29.12.2023 (Updated: 10:07 GMT 29.12.2023)
The Russian Foreign Ministry has denounced both terrorism and collective punishment as unacceptable and demands that the vicious circle of violence in the Gaza conflict be brought to an end.
Laith Marouf, a broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss Moscow’s demand for a ceasefire in Gaza, the Red Sea crisis, and pro-Palestine protests in the US.
George Koo, journalist, social activist, and international business consultant, joins us to discuss tensions between the US and China and the potential for conflict on the Korean Peninsula.
Regis Tremblay, an American citizen in Crimea, discusses US aid to Ukraine, the attempted Western coup in Serbia, and Russian relations with both India and Japan.
Steve Poikonen, host of AM WakeUp & SlowNewsDay live on Rokfin & Rumble, joins us to discuss the FBI actions with the Hunter Biden laptop and the 2024 election cycle.
Rachel Blevins, journalist and host of The Backstory, joins us to discuss the effects of US/NATO domination on Europe.
Jon Jeter, journalist and author, joins us to discuss a review of the neocon policy disasters at home and abroad in 2023.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
