Russian Su-35 Fighter Jets Provide Cover from Bombers, Deter Ukrainian Aircraft

A Russian Su-35 fighter jet covered bombers in a special operation zone from Ukrainian aircraft, which eventually aborted the mission, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

The Su-35S pilot was supposed to escort and cover the bombers, but during the mission the pilot detected an enemy strike group in the air.He added that all Russian planes had returned to the airfield and that the combat mission had been accomplished.

