https://sputnikglobe.com/20231229/russian-su-35-fighter-jets-provide-cover-from-bombers-deter-ukrainian-aircraft-1115869043.html
Russian Su-35 Fighter Jets Provide Cover from Bombers, Deter Ukrainian Aircraft
Russian Su-35 Fighter Jets Provide Cover from Bombers, Deter Ukrainian Aircraft
A Russian Su-35 fighter jet covered bombers in a special operation zone from Ukrainian aircraft, which eventually aborted the mission, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.
2023-12-29T04:55+0000
2023-12-29T04:55+0000
2023-12-29T05:56+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
su-35
sukhoi su-35
russia
ukraine
russian defense ministry
ukrainian crisis
ukrainian conflict
ukrainian counteroffensive attempt
ukrainian air force
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/1d/1115869930_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_6ce5bbb1933aea1ae5d06c1bb8ddfd46.jpg
The Su-35S pilot was supposed to escort and cover the bombers, but during the mission the pilot detected an enemy strike group in the air.He added that all Russian planes had returned to the airfield and that the combat mission had been accomplished.
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/1d/1115869930_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_2d634b3c30d1dd6ec900c89665024852.jpg
The Russian Su-35 fighter jet covered the bombers from the Ukrainian aircraft, which eventually interrupted the task
The Russian Su-35 fighter jet covered the bombers from the Ukrainian aircraft, which eventually interrupted the task
2023-12-29T04:55+0000
true
PT0M58S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian su-35, russian fighter jet, russian jet, sukhoi su-35, ukrainian jets, ukrainian jets, russian bombers, russian forces, russian troops, russia wins, ukraine loses, ukrainian crisis
russian su-35, russian fighter jet, russian jet, sukhoi su-35, ukrainian jets, ukrainian jets, russian bombers, russian forces, russian troops, russia wins, ukraine loses, ukrainian crisis
Russian Su-35 Fighter Jets Provide Cover from Bombers, Deter Ukrainian Aircraft
04:55 GMT 29.12.2023 (Updated: 05:56 GMT 29.12.2023)
A Russian Sukhoi Su-35 fighter jet covered bombers in the special operation zone from Ukrainian aircraft, which eventually aborted the mission, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.
The Su-35S pilot was supposed to escort and cover the bombers, but during the mission the pilot detected an enemy strike group in the air.
"Received a combat mission to cover our strike group. The mission was fully accomplished. During the mission, an enemy strike group was detected. Performed targeting on this group, following the instructions of the command post, approached, prepared to attack. The enemy group turned away and aborted the mission," Ivan, the Su-35 pilot, stated.
He added that all Russian planes had returned to the airfield and that the combat mission had been accomplished.