Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian Su-35 Fighter Jets Provide Cover from Bombers, Deter Ukrainian Aircraft
A Russian Su-35 fighter jet covered bombers in a special operation zone from Ukrainian aircraft, which eventually aborted the mission, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.
The Su-35S pilot was supposed to escort and cover the bombers, but during the mission the pilot detected an enemy strike group in the air.He added that all Russian planes had returned to the airfield and that the combat mission had been accomplished.
The Russian Su-35 fighter jet covered the bombers from the Ukrainian aircraft, which eventually interrupted the task
04:55 GMT 29.12.2023 (Updated: 05:56 GMT 29.12.2023)
A Russian Sukhoi Su-35 fighter jet covered bombers in the special operation zone from Ukrainian aircraft, which eventually aborted the mission, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.
The Su-35S pilot was supposed to escort and cover the bombers, but during the mission the pilot detected an enemy strike group in the air.

"Received a combat mission to cover our strike group. The mission was fully accomplished. During the mission, an enemy strike group was detected. Performed targeting on this group, following the instructions of the command post, approached, prepared to attack. The enemy group turned away and aborted the mission," Ivan, the Su-35 pilot, stated.

He added that all Russian planes had returned to the airfield and that the combat mission had been accomplished.
