Russia's General Staff Head Gerasimov Awards Maryinka Liberators
According to Ministry of Defense, Kiev regime turned Maryinka into virtual fortress, building a network of underground passages and fortifying almost every street. Yet this nine-year planning proved to be no match for Russian Army.
Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov presented awards in the special operation zone to servicemen who demonstrated exceptional bravery and courage during the liberation of Maryinka in the Donetsk People's Republic earlier this month.The servicemen were awarded the Orders of Courage, Medals "For Courage" and Crosses of St. George of the 4th Class, as well as other state decorations.The Defense Ministry said in a statement that the awards were given to the servicemen in accordance with a special decree of President Vladimir Putin, who is Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Armed Forces.On December 25, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu informed Vladimir Putin about the complete liberation of Maryinka. Putin stressed that this achievement would give the Russian army "an opportunity to enter a wider operational area" and push Ukrainian positions further back from Donetsk.
Gerasimov presented state awards to the servicemen
Gerasimov presented state awards to the servicemen
According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, the Kiev regime had turned Maryinka into a virtual fortress, building a network of underground passages and fortifying almost every street. Yet this nine-year planning proved to be no match for the Russian Army.
Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov presented awards in the special operation zone to servicemen who demonstrated exceptional bravery and courage during the liberation of Maryinka in the Donetsk People's Republic earlier this month.
"I would like to present to the servicemen of the 150th Division and the 5th Motorized Rifle Brigade the awards they have honestly earned for the timely fulfillment of their tasks and the liberation of Maryinka. I congratulate you on receiving these awards and wish you success on the battlefield, good health and safe return," Gerasimov shared.
The servicemen were awarded the Orders of Courage, Medals "For Courage" and Crosses of St. George of the 4th Class, as well as other state decorations.
The Defense Ministry said in a statement that the awards were given to the servicemen in accordance with a special decree of President Vladimir Putin, who is Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Armed Forces.
On December 25, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu informed Vladimir Putin about the complete liberation of Maryinka. Putin stressed that this achievement would give the Russian army "an opportunity to enter a wider operational area" and push Ukrainian positions further back from Donetsk.