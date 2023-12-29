https://sputnikglobe.com/20231229/russias-general-staff-head-gerasimov-awards-maryinka-liberators--1115871424.html

Russia's General Staff Head Gerasimov Awards Maryinka Liberators

According to Ministry of Defense, Kiev regime turned Maryinka into virtual fortress, building a network of underground passages and fortifying almost every street. Yet this nine-year planning proved to be no match for Russian Army.

Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov presented awards in the special operation zone to servicemen who demonstrated exceptional bravery and courage during the liberation of Maryinka in the Donetsk People's Republic earlier this month.The servicemen were awarded the Orders of Courage, Medals "For Courage" and Crosses of St. George of the 4th Class, as well as other state decorations.The Defense Ministry said in a statement that the awards were given to the servicemen in accordance with a special decree of President Vladimir Putin, who is Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Armed Forces.On December 25, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu informed Vladimir Putin about the complete liberation of Maryinka. Putin stressed that this achievement would give the Russian army "an opportunity to enter a wider operational area" and push Ukrainian positions further back from Donetsk.

