US and Mexico Reach Unknown 'Deals' to Tackle Migration Crisis
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discussed several topics from around the globe, including the ongoing migrant crisis that has prompted the US and Mexico to increase cooperation.
Steve Abramowitz - CEO of Mill Creek RadioScottie Nell Hughes - Political Commentator and Host of 360 View on RTDaniel Lazare - Independent JournalistMohamed Gomaa - Journalist at RT ArabicIn the first segment of the show, the hosts spoke to Steve Abramowitz about the ongoing migration crisis and the meeting of Mexican and US diplomats to resolve the issues on the border.Later in the hour, Scottie Nell Hughes joined the show to discuss the Jack Smith fiasco, as he attempts to expedite his case against former US President Donald Trump.To open the second hour, The Final Countdown spoke to Daniel Lazare about the New York Times' lawsuit against Microsoft and OpenAI.The Final Countdown then hosted Mohamed Gomaa to discuss the ongoing war in Gaza, as the Israeli military expands its operations amid international calls for a comprehensive ceasefire.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
Steve Abramowitz - CEO of Mill Creek Radio
Scottie Nell Hughes - Political Commentator and Host of 360 View on RT
Daniel Lazare - Independent Journalist
Mohamed Gomaa - Journalist at RT Arabic
In the first segment of the show, the hosts spoke to Steve Abramowitz about the ongoing migration crisis and the meeting of Mexican and US diplomats to resolve the issues on the border.
Later in the hour, Scottie Nell Hughes joined the show to discuss the Jack Smith fiasco, as he attempts to expedite his case against former US President Donald Trump.
To open the second hour, The Final Countdown spoke to Daniel Lazare about the New York Times' lawsuit against Microsoft and OpenAI.
The Final Countdown then hosted Mohamed Gomaa to discuss the ongoing war in Gaza, as the Israeli military expands its operations amid international calls for a comprehensive ceasefire.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
