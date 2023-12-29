International
US Approves Possible Sale of M107 155mm Projectiles to Israel For Over $147 Mln
US Approves Possible Sale of M107 155mm Projectiles to Israel For Over $147 Mln
The Biden administration has approved a possible $147.5 million foreign military sale of M107 155mm projectiles and related equipment, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said on Friday.
“The Secretary of State has approved a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Israel of M107 155mm projectiles and related equipment for an estimated cost of $147.5 million. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale today,” the statement read.
21:37 GMT 29.12.2023
Soldiers from Alpha Battery, 1st Battalion, 82nd Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, unload ammunition from an Oshkosh M1075 Palletized Load System Sept.20 at the battalion's motor pool at Camp Hovey, South Korea. Once unloaded from the vehicle, Soldiers loaded the ammunition into M109A6 Paladin Self Propelled Howitzers and M992 Field Artillery Support Vehicles.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The Biden administration has approved a possible $147.5 million foreign military sale of M107 155mm projectiles and related equipment, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said on Friday.
"The Secretary of State has approved a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Israel of M107 155mm projectiles and related equipment for an estimated cost of $147.5 million. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale today," the statement read.
