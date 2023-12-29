https://sputnikglobe.com/20231229/us-approves-possible-sale-of-m107-155mm-projectiles-to-israel-for-over-147-mln-1115882770.html

US Approves Possible Sale of M107 155mm Projectiles to Israel For Over $147 Mln

The Biden administration has approved a possible $147.5 million foreign military sale of M107 155mm projectiles and related equipment, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said on Friday.

“The Secretary of State has approved a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Israel of M107 155mm projectiles and related equipment for an estimated cost of $147.5 million. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale today,” the statement read.

