US Approves Possible Sale of M107 155mm Projectiles to Israel For Over $147 Mln
US Approves Possible Sale of M107 155mm Projectiles to Israel For Over $147 Mln
The Biden administration has approved a possible $147.5 million foreign military sale of M107 155mm projectiles and related equipment, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said on Friday.
“The Secretary of State has approved a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Israel of M107 155mm projectiles and related equipment for an estimated cost of $147.5 million. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale today,” the statement read.
US Approves Possible Sale of M107 155mm Projectiles to Israel For Over $147 Mln
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The Biden administration has approved a possible $147.5 million foreign military sale of M107 155mm projectiles and related equipment, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said on Friday.
"The Secretary of State has approved a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Israel of M107 155mm projectiles and related equipment for an estimated cost of $147.5 million. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale today," the statement read.