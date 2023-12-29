https://sputnikglobe.com/20231229/us-mexico-border-talks-congo-violence-nikki-haley-civil-war-comments-1115867851.html

US-Mexico Border Talks, Congo Violence, Nikki Haley Civil War Comments

US-Mexico Border Talks, Congo Violence, Nikki Haley Civil War Comments

Gypsy Rose Blanchard to be released after serving time for the 2015 killing of her mother, and US and Mexican officials meet to discuss border migration.

2023-12-29T04:12+0000

2023-12-29T04:12+0000

2023-12-29T10:02+0000

political misfits

2024 us presidential election

congress

donald trump

democratic republic of the congo

latin america

ukraine

gaza strip

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/1d/1115867694_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_002506acb25156cd072ae2bef68f3ed1.png

US-Mexico Border Talks, Congo Violence, Nikki Haley Civil War Comments Gypsy Rose Blanchard to be released after serving time for the 2015 killing of her mother, and US and Mexican officials meet to discuss border migration.

Labor attorney, human rights activist, and author Daniel Kovalik joins Misfits hosts John Kiriakou and Ben Zinevich to discuss the decision of Representative Lauren Boebert to switch her congressional district, the apparent confidence of Donald Trump given discussions of names for a second Trump cabinet, Nikki Haley’s blunder about comments made regarding the reason for the US Civil War, the Colorado GOP appealing the decision by their state’s supreme court to remove Trump from the ballot, and the return of the budget showdown in congress.Editor of the PanAfrican Newswire Abayomi Azikiwe discusses turmoil in the Democratic Republic of the Congo as a history of western-produced instability continues today, what is causing the current political upheaval within the Congo, analysis regarding last week's Congolese Presidential election, armed interventions by neighboring armed forces, and corruption scandals facing the cabinet of Congolese President Tshishekedi and how they play a role in this instability.Author and journalist Daniel Lazare discusses Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s trip to Mexico, Mexican President’s comments on how US intervention in Latin America has led to the economic and political problems, the US sending the final shipment of weapons to Ukraine this week as opposition grows in Congress towards more military aid to Kiev, Biden officials suggesting a negotiated settlement in Ukraine, the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza, and recent drone attacks in the Sinai Peninsula.The Misfits also discuss Nikki Haley walking back comments on the civil war, and one of the longest-held political prisoners in the United States, Leonard Peltier.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

democratic republic of the congo

ukraine

gaza strip

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Michelle Witte https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

Michelle Witte https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Michelle Witte https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

2024 us presidential election, congress, donald trump, democratic republic of the congo, latin america, ukraine, gaza strip, аудио