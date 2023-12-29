https://sputnikglobe.com/20231229/watch-putin-biden--zelensky-wrap-up-2023-1115877332.html
Watch 'Putin', 'Biden' & 'Zelensky' Wrap Up 2023
Watch 'Putin', 'Biden' & 'Zelensky' Wrap Up 2023
As New Year's Eve draws near, Sputnik used the powers of deepfake technology to imagine what a trio of “presidents” might have to say about this year's... 29.12.2023, Sputnik International
2023-12-29T15:31+0000
2023-12-29T15:31+0000
2023-12-29T15:31+0000
beyond politics
vladimir putin
joe biden
volodymyr zelensky
deepfakes
video
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/1d/1115878864_0:9:1245:709_1920x0_80_0_0_96cdbd67bd671b67c746a2e0011ae8ad.jpg
This year was definitely an eventful one, with many countries and their respective heads of state being forced to deal with unique challenges and tribulations.Russia led by President Vladimir Putin managed to withstand a wave of economic sanctions and continue to score victory after victory on the fields of the Ukrainian conflict.Meanwhile, President Volodymyr Zelensky’s Ukraine successfully set new standards of excellence in sacrificing tens of thousands of its citizens in human wave attacks across minefields and in press-ganging civilians to make up for these losses.All of this, of course, pales in comparison to the exploits of US President Joe Biden who time and again demonstrated exactly how competent, lucid and totally not senile he really is.NB! This is a parody video that contains deepfakes of Putin, Biden and Zelensky. Please do not take it seriously!
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/1d/1115878864_144:0:1100:717_1920x0_80_0_0_8cdea5df7a57b64246f6c02ab3880bff.jpg
Watch 'Putin', 'Biden' & 'Zelensky' Wrap Up 2023
Watch 'Putin', 'Biden' & 'Zelensky' Wrap Up 2023
2023-12-29T15:31+0000
true
PT2M48S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
vladimir putin, joe biden, volodymyr zelensky, deepfakes, video, видео
vladimir putin, joe biden, volodymyr zelensky, deepfakes, video, видео
Watch 'Putin', 'Biden' & 'Zelensky' Wrap Up 2023
As New Year's Eve draws near, Sputnik used the powers of deepfake technology to imagine what a trio of “presidents” might have to say about this year's results..
This year was definitely an eventful one, with many countries and their respective heads of state being forced to deal with unique challenges and tribulations.
Russia led by President Vladimir Putin managed to withstand a wave of economic sanctions and continue to score victory after victory on the fields of the Ukrainian conflict.
Meanwhile, President Volodymyr Zelensky’s Ukraine successfully set new standards of excellence in sacrificing tens of thousands of its citizens in human wave attacks across minefields and in press-ganging civilians to make up for these losses.
All of this, of course, pales in comparison to the exploits of US President Joe Biden who time and again demonstrated exactly how competent, lucid and totally not senile he really is.
NB! This is a parody video that contains deepfakes of Putin, Biden and Zelensky. Please do not take it seriously!