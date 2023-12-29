https://sputnikglobe.com/20231229/watch-putin-biden--zelensky-wrap-up-2023-1115877332.html

Watch 'Putin', 'Biden' & 'Zelensky' Wrap Up 2023

Watch 'Putin', 'Biden' & 'Zelensky' Wrap Up 2023

As New Year's Eve draws near, Sputnik used the powers of deepfake technology to imagine what a trio of “presidents” might have to say about this year's... 29.12.2023, Sputnik International

2023-12-29T15:31+0000

2023-12-29T15:31+0000

2023-12-29T15:31+0000

beyond politics

vladimir putin

joe biden

volodymyr zelensky

deepfakes

video

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/1d/1115878864_0:9:1245:709_1920x0_80_0_0_96cdbd67bd671b67c746a2e0011ae8ad.jpg

This year was definitely an eventful one, with many countries and their respective heads of state being forced to deal with unique challenges and tribulations.Russia led by President Vladimir Putin managed to withstand a wave of economic sanctions and continue to score victory after victory on the fields of the Ukrainian conflict.Meanwhile, President Volodymyr Zelensky’s Ukraine successfully set new standards of excellence in sacrificing tens of thousands of its citizens in human wave attacks across minefields and in press-ganging civilians to make up for these losses.All of this, of course, pales in comparison to the exploits of US President Joe Biden who time and again demonstrated exactly how competent, lucid and totally not senile he really is.NB! This is a parody video that contains deepfakes of Putin, Biden and Zelensky. Please do not take it seriously!

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Watch 'Putin', 'Biden' & 'Zelensky' Wrap Up 2023 Watch 'Putin', 'Biden' & 'Zelensky' Wrap Up 2023 2023-12-29T15:31+0000 true PT2M48S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

vladimir putin, joe biden, volodymyr zelensky, deepfakes, video, видео