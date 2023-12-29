https://sputnikglobe.com/20231229/watch-russian-paratroopers-take-out-ukrainian-observation-post-with-anti-tank-missile-1115875037.html
Watch Russian Paratroopers Take Out Ukrainian Observation Post With Anti-Tank Missile
The following video disseminated by the Russian Ministry of Defense shows Russian soldiers taking a shot with their Kornet launcher and confirming a direct hit on the enemy observation post.
One day, a team of Ukrainian militants was manning an observation post on the right bank of Dnepr River, oblivious to the fact that a team of Russian paratroopers on the other side of the river was about to send a Kornet anti-tank missile their way.
Yet another group of Ukrainian soldiers recently learned the hard way that Russian anti-tank missile launchers (ATGM) can be just as effective against fortifications as they are against armored vehicles.
One day, a team of Ukrainian militants was manning an observation post on the right bank of Dnepr River, oblivious to the fact that a team of Russian paratroopers on the other side of the river was about to send a Kornet anti-tank missile their way.
