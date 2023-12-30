https://sputnikglobe.com/20231230/a-look-back-at-2023-politics-economy-war-and-more-1115880673.html

A Look Back at 2023: Politics, Economy, War and More

A Look Back at 2023: Politics, Economy, War and More

On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall take a look back at 2023, discussing current events that defined the year, from economic uncertainty to wars around the world.

In the first hour, The Final Countdown speaks to executive Sergio Arellano, the Executive Director for Conserva Mi Voto, on migration, including the crisis at the Southern border.Then, president of the Institute for Liberty Andrew Langer weighs in on the developments of the 2024 Presidential campaign, including Trump's ongoing ballot debacle, and Biden's approval rating hitting record lows.The second hour kicks off with Aquiles Larrea, a finance expert, sharing his perspective on the state of the economy, inflation, and federal interest rates.The show closes with Serbian-American journalist Nebojsa Malic, who reflects on the wars around the world in 2023, specifically regarding the conflict in Ukraine and Israel's war on Gaza.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

