https://sputnikglobe.com/20231230/devil-comet-the-size-of-mt-everest-to-explode-this-weekend-1115887319.html

‘Devil Comet’ the Size of Mt. Everest to Explode This Weekend

‘Devil Comet’ the Size of Mt. Everest to Explode This Weekend

A comet larger than Mount Everest is currently racing towards Earth. The comet—nicknamed “Devil Comet” and officially known as 12P/Pons-Brooks after the two astronomers who discovered it—violently explodes about every 15 days.

2023-12-30T03:28+0000

2023-12-30T03:28+0000

2023-12-30T03:28+0000

beyond politics

science & tech

space

comet

astronomy

space exploration

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/09/1e/1089556967_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_fc74a96da333dc3209dce4a3ba8d1812.jpg

A comet larger than Mount Everest is currently racing towards Earth. The comet—nicknamed “Devil Comet” and officially known as 12P/Pons-Brooks after the two astronomers who discovered it—violently explodes about every 15 days. During its violent explosions it emits ice and gas.The devil comet, named so as it appears to sprout horns when it erupts, is now scheduled to erupt on either December 29, or December 30.The comet’s eruptions are like that of a volcanic eruption. The comet is actually known as a cryovolcanic comet, or a cold volcano comet. It rotates within a two-week period, astronomers found, which turns its cryovolcanic vent towards the sun. That vent is then heated by the sun, resulting in an eruption.The comet—which measured about 18.6 miles in diameter—could experience its largest explosion since November 14, when it appeared 100 times brighter than normal for several days after exploding. Pons-Brooks will also be at its closest to Earth in April of 2024 and should be visible to the naked eye in May and June of that year.The comet has also been described as a “Halley-type” comet because it orbits the Sun every 71 years—similar to Halley’s comet which takes 76 years for its own orbit. In fact, the next time Earth should expect to see Halley’s comet will be in 2061, says NASA.As the comet appears brighter, though, it also starts to lose its horns and takes on a more spherical shape. Perhaps when the comet explodes this weekend, it may need to be renamed.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

comets, pons-brooks comet, devil comet, comet explosion, space, science, astronomy, volcanic eruption, space exploration